Chattanooga basketball coach Lamont Paris says clinching the Southern Conference regular- season championship would be sweet anywhere, any time.
But the Mocs winning the title on their biggest rival’s home floor surely meant something.
Chattanooga clinched the SoCon regular-season crown Wednesday night with a methodical 83-77 victory over East Tennessee State at Freedom Hall as Grant Ledford came off the bench to score a career-high 25 points.
“Maybe there’s something to that, but it would always be nice to do that in front of your home crowd too,” Paris said. “I’d take it anywhere. We’d go to the moon if they want to play it up there and let us get a conference championship. They don’t hand them out. It’s our second one since 1994.”
A undermanned ETSU team — the Bucs used just six players for the second game in a row — went down swinging, with a furious rally that cut what had been a 20-point Chattanooga lead to four in the closing minute. But they eventually ran out of time.
“It was fun to watch,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said of the closing run. “Listen, I want to win games. I’m not happy we lost the game and I’m not about moral victories. But if I’m going to go out, I want to go out like that. Fighting.”
Ledford was averaging 4.4 points per game, but he went wild against the Bucs. The sophomore guard from Knoxville was 7 of 10 on 3-pointers. It was just part of a 3-point barrage for the Mocs. They finished 13 of 29 from long range.
While Chattanooga (23-7 overall, 13-4 SoCon) earned the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament, the Bucs (14-16, 6-11) will take part in one of the play-in games just to try to make the quarterfinals.
The Mocs lead the nation with 12 road wins, a school record.
After Chattanooga pulled ahead 60-40 midway through the second half, ETSU’s full-court press posed some problems for the Mocs as the Bucs to cut the deficit to 69-57 with 6:42 left.
It was a 12-point game again (74-62) with 3:50 left when Jordan King connected on a 3-pointer off of a pass from David Sloan, who was laying on his back after making a steal.
ETSU milked the final minutes, outscoring the Mocs 18-10 down the stretch.
Sloan’s driving layup with 33 seconds remaining made it 78-73 and moments later Ty Brewer’s two free throws brought the Bucs within 81-77. Darius Banks then made two of his own for Chattanooga to account for the final margin.
The Mocs had won the previous meeting 82-52 in Oliver’s first SoCon game as ETSU’s coach.
“Such a difference from the last time we played Chattanooga,” King said. “At halftime we were down 12 and just gave up. We fought tonight. I’m proud of us. I know we lost the game, but I’m proud of our guys. We fought until the end.”
BY THE NUMBERS
ETSU had five players score in double figures, led by Ty Brewer’s 19. King added 18, followed by Mohab Yasser’s 15, Ledarrius Brewer’s 13 and Sloan’s 11.
Chattanooga’s Malachi Smith, the SoCon’s leading scorer, finished with 20 points. The Mocs out-rebounded ETSU 39-32.
UP NEXT
The Bucs close the regular season Sunday at UNC Greensboro. Chattanooga plays host to Samford on Saturday. The SoCon tournament starts Friday, March 4 in Asheville, North Carolina.