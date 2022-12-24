This week has been a time of reflection for former Cincinnati Reds catcher Jeff Reed.

The Providence Academy baseball coach remembered his friend, Tom Browning, who died Monday at age 62, and the night that made them famous.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you