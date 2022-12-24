This week has been a time of reflection for former Cincinnati Reds catcher Jeff Reed.
The Providence Academy baseball coach remembered his friend, Tom Browning, who died Monday at age 62, and the night that made them famous.
Reed was behind the plate when the left-hander Browning threw the only perfect game in Reds history, a 1-0 victory over the Dodgers, on Sept. 16, 1988. Two years later, they were part of the 1990 World Series champions team, the last Reds team to date to win the title.
For Reed, it has been a tough time losing not just a teammate, but a longtime friend. Browning was known for his free spirit, famous for getting fined in 1993 for watching a game on the wall at Wrigley Field in uniform as the Reds were playing the Cubs.
Browning’s happy-go-lucky attitude belied the fact he was a serious competitor, who won 123 games and recorded 1,000 strikeouts over his 12-year career.
“Tom marched to the beat of his own drum. He was a very competitive baseball player, but he was always in a great mood playing the game,” Reed said. “When he was on the mound, he could compete with anyone. He was just a great teammate, who liked to have a good time after the game.
“He was a fan favorite who would talk to anybody. Tom could have been the mayor of Cincinnati. He lived there all year round and did a lot in the community. He was very much loved even after he finished baseball there.”
Reed looked forward to every time Browning was pitching as he wasn’t one to waste time. Ironically, Browning’s last start before the perfect game was an eight-inning no decision in a road game against the Dodgers.
On the night of the perfect game, the players had to wait around after a long rain delay pushed the start time to 10 p.m. Still, they were done before midnight as Browning beat the Dodgers’ Tim Belcher in a pitchers’ duel that lasted an hour and 51 minutes.
“Every time Tom was on the mound, the starting players loved it. The guys that play behind the pitcher, they appreciate when you work fast,” Reed said. “The first four innings went by so quick ... I looked up and it was the top of the fifth.
“There was a lot of waiting around for the start, but once it got going and I saw it was the top of the fifth, that’s when the doorbell went off in my mind. I was like, ‘I don’t think they’ve got a hit and I don’t think we’ve walked anybody. No hits, no walks, no errors, we have the perfect game going.’”
On the other side, Belcher had a no-hitter going until he gave up a double to Barry Larkin in the sixth. Chris Sabo advanced Larkin to third base on an infield single. An error on the play allowed Larkin to score the game’s only run.
The fact it was such a close game gave Reed a laser-like focus on what pitches to call.
“What’s going through your mind is not to give up any base runners,” he said. “If they don’t have any base runners they can’t score unless they take one over the fence. That kept me on my toes. Tom didn’t throw a lot of pitches and he was so efficient.
“The guy who worried me in their lineup was Kirk Gibson. Tom’s best pitch was a nasty change-up. You had the left-handed pitcher versus left-handed hitter, change-up, so it took away his best pitch. But Tom pitched to him perfectly, buzzed him in a few times and then went away with the breaking ball. He was very, very good.”
With so many no-hitters and perfect games ruined in the final two innings, Reed had plenty of emotions going through his mind. For his part, he didn’t want a passed ball or dropped third strike to spoil the night.
“The last inning I was like, ‘Don’t screw it up for Tom.’ He might strike somebody out and even though he strikes him out, he reaches base and we lose the perfect game,” Reed said.
The Dodgers made a last-ditch effort by sending Tracy Woodson to pinch hit for Belcher for the final at-bat. Browning responded with his seventh strikeout of the game. Alluding to Reed’s talk of how efficient he was, Browning never ran the count to three balls and 70 of his 102 pitches were for strikes.
While Reed was calling the pitches, he pointed out that Browning had the final say-so. With Browning’s fast pace and his confidence in Reed, there were only a couple of times where Browning went another direction.
“He can shake you off, but I can honestly say Tom, he doesn’t have much time to shake you off,” Reed said. “He sees the sign and then he’s winding up. He basically trusted me where we had worked many games together. He might have shook me off two times.”
Over the years, the two got together every couple of years for a 1990 World Series champions reunion or a perfect game reunion. The Hall of Fame at the Reds ballpark used to bring them up in front of a crowd of 60-90 people where they would show clips of the perfect game. At the end, there would be a question-and-answer session.
In recent years, Browning opened up a bar at the Ohio-Kentucky border — where he would mingle with the crowd. The patrons loved it when he and Reed walked around together. Reed felt their perfect game was unique in the fact there really weren’t any spectacular defensive plays needed to preserve it.
While the official attendance was 16,591 and even fewer stayed until the end, Reed gets a chuckle at how many people have claimed to have been there.
“In every other perfect game or no-no, it seems like there’s always a great play,” Reed said. “In this game, everything was routine. Larkin made the plays at shortstop. Ron Oester and Chris Sabo made their plays at second base and third. Eric Davis and Paul O’Neill were in the outfield. They all made the plays, but everything was routine.
“It was one of those magical nights that if you surveyed Cincinnati people, probably 200,000 said they were at the game.”