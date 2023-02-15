Tigers Orioles Baseball

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Daniel Norris throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

 AP / Terrance Williams

Former Science Hill High School star pitcher Daniel Norris has agreed to a minor league contract with the Cincinnati Reds, the team announced Wednesday.

It includes an invitation to spring training for the left-handed pitcher. Norris, 29, was drafted in the second round of the 2011 MLB draft and made his Major League debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014. He was traded to the Tigers in 2015 and spent parts of eight seasons with the Tigers.

