Former Science Hill High School star pitcher Daniel Norris has agreed to a minor league contract with the Cincinnati Reds, the team announced Wednesday.
It includes an invitation to spring training for the left-handed pitcher. Norris, 29, was drafted in the second round of the 2011 MLB draft and made his Major League debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014. He was traded to the Tigers in 2015 and spent parts of eight seasons with the Tigers.
Norris had stints with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021 and the Chicago Cubs in 2022 before returning to Detroit in July. He appeared in 14 games for the Tigers with 23 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings. After going 0-4 with the Cubs, he was 2-0 with the Tigers, scoring wins over the Kansas City Royals on Sept. 28 and the Minnesota Twins on Oct. 1.
Norris, who has battled injuries throughout his nine-year career, has compiled a 22-38 record with a 4.71 ERA and 534 strikeouts. In high school, he was recruited by Vanderbilt University by current Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson.
In a story on MLB.com, Norris talked about the opportunity to help out a young Reds staff.
“At this point in my career, I relish the opportunity to help younger players grow,” Norris said. “I think in my career as a whole, I’ve been through a lot. I’ve seen a lot of things. I’ve had the ups and downs, peaks and valleys.”