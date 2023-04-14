DSC_0035.JPG

Former Science Hill baseball teammates Reed Hayes (left) and Will Carter will report for training to prepare for the upcoming Atlantic League season.

 By JEFF BIRCHFIELD/Johnson City Press

Former Science Hill High School stars Reed Hayes and Will Carter are heading out of town this weekend to continue their professional baseball careers in the Atlantic League.

Hayes will be a part of the Long Island Ducks, while Carter will be joining the York Revolution. It’s part of their goals to get back with a Major League organization.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

