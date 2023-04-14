Former Science Hill High School stars Reed Hayes and Will Carter are heading out of town this weekend to continue their professional baseball careers in the Atlantic League.
Hayes will be a part of the Long Island Ducks, while Carter will be joining the York Revolution. It’s part of their goals to get back with a Major League organization.
“I told my manager last year that I wanted in the Atlantic League because it’s the best independent league in baseball,” Hayes said. “I wanted to give myself the best chance to get picked up by an MLB team so I want to play in the best league.”
The Atlantic League came highly recommended from former David Crockett High School star Clinton Freeman, who played two seasons with the Ducks. Freeman has helped both players with on-the-field training and sound advice.
“I throw with Clint every day. He hits against me, catches me, and helps me out a lot,” Carter said. “We hoped that Reed and I could play on the same team, but it didn’t work out that way. The opportunity to keep playing, you can’t pick and choose. I’m just happy to have the opportunity to play and showcase my talent.”
Hayes, who was picked in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB draft out of Vanderbilt, has spent the last few years in the Orioles organization. His biggest improvements from high school and college include his velocity and arm strength.
“I’ve learned to command the ball better,” he said. “When I first got with the Orioles, I just threw hard and hoped I got good results. Now I can put the ball more where I want to, so the results will come a lot more often.”
Hayes has a 5-10 career record and 16 saves in 66 game appearances. He has a 5.25 earned run average and 88 strikeouts, playing for teams in Maryland, Delaware and Florida.
For Carter, the improvement starts with his frame, as he’s 60 pounds heavier than high school. Carter went on to play at ETSU and later Alabama before being picked in the 14th round of the 2015 MLB draft. Playing in the Yankees and White Sox organizations, he has posted a 15-21 career record with 260 strikeouts in 161 games.
He has 43 starts and a 4.71 ERA. Taking advantage of the latest technology, he feels he’s ready to take a big step forward this season.
“I’ve learned how to pitch better with all the data and analytics that are available now,” Carter said. “I’ve had the goal of getting one percent better every year. All the technology advancements that have come out, have made it much easier to improve, how to get your ball to move certain ways.”
SCIENCE HILL TRADITION
Both players are glad to be a part of the storied tradition at Science Hill, which includes five state championships, the most recent in 2021. They recently attended a game together at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, where they got to see this year’s version of the Hilltoppers, currently No. 1 in the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A rankings, in action.
“I always love to go back to Cardinal Park hanging out and watching them play,” Hayes said. “When I was a freshman, I was on the team that went to the state tournament. I didn’t get to play that much with Daniel Norris and Will Carter as juniors and Will Craig was a freshman.
“But, I remember all the competitive games we had and those like my senior year when I was MVP of the district tournament.”
Similarly, Carter appreciates the tradition going back to winning a first state championship in 1947. Science Hill added more state titles in 1962-63 and another in 1998.
“The history of Science Hill is unreal and it’s an honor to be a part of that,” Carter said. “Growing up as a young kid, to play baseball at Science Hill was a really big deal. To have the honor to play for them and to see the job Coach (Ryan) Edwards is doing, it speaks volumes. He’s so good at building team chemistry and having everyone play together.”
ULTIMATE GOAL
When it comes to togetherness, Hayes and Carter share a common goal of where they want to be at the end of the season.
“I want to be signed back into a MLB organization,” Hayes said. “After that, I want to go throw strikes and help the team win.”
It’s an idea that goes back to his high school days as Edwards emphasized to throw strikes and trust your defense. That simple philosophy has worked well with both still living their dream of playing professional baseball.
Carter has made it all the way to Triple A, going 3-3 in both the 2021 and ’22 seasons with the Charlotte Knights. Being that close to “The Show” has made him hungrier than ever to get called up. When it comes to their careers, Carter sees himself, Hayes and Norris as each other’s biggest supporters.
“Everybody is pulling for each other and having fun,” Carter said. “That’s the ultimate way to have success.”