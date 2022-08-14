Matt Mitchell had never seen the golf course at Johnson City Country Club before this week, but he certainly found it to his liking.
Mitchell won the 17th annual Tillinghast Invitational on Sunday, tying the tournament record with a closing eight-under-par 64. That left the 47-year-old pharmaceutical salesman from the Nashville area at nine-under-par 135 and three strokes clear of the field.
“I’ve had a lot of top-five, good finishes in the past few years, I just haven’t had a ‘W’ in a while,” Mitchell said. “So it’s nice to get one.”
First-round leader Mark McDearman and Ty Beasley tied for second at six-under-par 138. McDearman, a Tennessee Tech golfer who opened with a 66, shot 72 Sunday. Beasley, who plays at Milligan University, closed with a 67.
Mitchell, who made three birdies in a row in the middle of the back nine, finished with a par on a hole that was giving much of the field fits.
The cup on the 18th green was placed right at the top of a severe slope. Any approach shot that came up even a foot short rolled some 35 feet below the hole. Putting from above was no bargain, either, as many golfers putted the ball off the green down the slope.
Mitchell’s approach shot from 85 yards came to rest 12 feet above the hole and he played it smart, carefully rolling it down to tap-in range.
“I watched guys putting it down the hill and I just kind of eased it on down there and was able to two-putt it,” he said. “I didn’t want to get too aggressive.”
Even after signing for his 64, Mitchell had to wait to see if nine under par was good enough.
“Based on yesterday’s scores and what they’ve done in the past, I thought I needed 10 under,” he said. “I wanted to give that last one a run, but I would have hated myself if I had putted it off the green and make a bogey or a double. You can do it there pretty easily.”
McDearman got to nine under par before bogeys on holes 14, 15 and 17 derailed his chances.
“I didn’t play well enough to win,” McDearman said. “I saw some good things in my game and some things I need to work on to get ready for the season.”
Jack Smith and Travis Womble tied for fourth at 139. Bryan Sangid and defending champion Jackson Skeen were at 140.
Mitchell, who lives in the small town of White Bluff, arrived in Johnson City on Friday evening just in time to play a few holes on a course he had never seen before. After firing an opening-round 71 that left him five shots out of the lead, he changed putters for the final round.
That turned out to be the difference, as he rattled off eight birdies. The longest putt he made all day was a 25-footer for par on the second hole, one he said got his day going.
Mitchell, a former sportscaster, said he really enjoyed the course, which is the midst of a major renovation.
“I’ve heard about the golf course,” he said. “A buddy of mine played last year and he really enjoyed it. He said they put on a really good show, a good tournament for the players. I’m a tournament player. I just like to play tournaments and with varying success. This weekend was pretty good. I really enjoyed coming out here. This weekend was a lot of fun.”
Mitchell’s final round was the lowest ever by a champion. It was the seventh 64 shot in the tournament.
In the Senior Division, Joe Culpepper of Franklin, North Carolina, shot a final-round 68 to finish at 140. That was good for a one-stroke win over first-round co-leader Bryan Rodgers of Knoxville.
Mike Wood, a former champion here and a good friend of Culpepper, finished third at 143.
Mike Freels won the Super Senior Division when his closing 69, which was bogey-free, left him at 143 and one shot better than Bill Lewis.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.