GREENVILLE, S.C. — Timely hits abandoned East Tennessee State’s baseball team on Wednesday.
After quickly tumbling into a three-run hole, the Buccaneers gained little offensive traction in a 3-1 Southern Conference tournament loss to The Citadel at Fluor Field. The first-round setback ended ETSU’s season.
Seeded eighth, the Bulldogs (27-29) did all of their scoring in the top of the first inning — when Travis Lott produced an RBI double and Sawyer Reeves a run-scoring single. Fifth-seeded ETSU (30-21) would catch Reeves stealing, but Cole Simpson came home on the play to make it a 3-0 game.
Victimized for three hits and plunking a batter (Simpson) in the opening frame, Bucs starting pitcher Zach Kirby (3-4) settled in from there. He wound up working through the seventh, giving up seven hits and recording six strikeouts against one walk.
Matt Bollenbacher blanked The Citadel over the final two innings, but ETSU was never able to solve pitcher Cameron Reeves. While the Bucs accumulated eight hits and 13 base-runners against Reeves, who went the distance, they had only Ashton King’s seventh-inning sacrifice fly to show for their scoring efforts.
Leaving 11 men on base, ETSU batted 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Escaping a bases-loaded situation in the fourth, Reeves (4-7) finished his day with eight strikeouts and three walks.
An eight-hit Citadel output included a pair of doubles from Simpson. He batted 2 for 2 while Reeves turned in a 2-for-3 effort.
The Bucs’ eight hits were divided among eight players. David Beam and Ryan McCarthy doubled with McCarthy eventually touching home for his team’s lone run.