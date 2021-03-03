Milligan University senior Tim Thacker was chosen as the NAIA South Region Male Track Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row. This year’s announcement was made by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association and provides a nice spotlight for the Buffs as they head to the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships this week.
Thacker’s senior season has been highlighted with four Appalachian Athletic Conference athlete of the week awards, the nation’s No. 1 time in the 1k (2:25.57), No. 2 time in the mile (4:09.75), and top 15 rankings in three other events. Additionally, Thacker set three AAC championship records this season.
Thacker had an equally impressive season last year ranking No. 1 in the 800, No. 4 in the 1k and No. 2 in the mile. He spent one week as the No. 1-ranked miler, faster than everyone else in the NAIA by over three seconds.
Milligan’s last appearance was at the AAC Indoor Track & Field Championships. Thacker, alongside Avery DeWolf, scored 80 points which played a huge role in their runner-up finish. Thacker won four events at the meet, posting times of 1:54.53 in the 800 and 4:19.30 in the mile.
Thacker and the Buffaloes are looking to ride on this momentum as they compete in Yankton, South Dakota, through Saturday.
Thacker is set to compete Thursday on the first day of the men’s championship events.
Highlighting Wednes- day’s women’s events was Milligan’s distance medley relay, which ran the fastest preliminary time to secure a spot in Friday’s final. The relay team was comprised of Gabrielle Mardis, Kiley Wood, Bekah Owen and DeWolf and finished in 12:18.15.
Other competing Buffs Wednesday included the 4x800 meter relay team, which moved up three spots to finish 13th overall nationally. The quartet ran 9:43.93, marking a season best.
“I was proud of both relays,” said coach Chris Layne. “Our 4x8 was going to have a tough time advancing, but we improved on our ranking coming in and that was a season best for us, so we’ll take it. The DMR crew looked sharp and took care of business, but I think the final on Friday will be very competitive top to bottom.”