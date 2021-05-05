Brandon Marello and Anthony Guzman earned Appalachian Athletic Conference postseason honors after leading Milligan University to a successful season.
Marello earned two spots on the All-AAC second team list, one as a pitcher and one at second base, while Guzman earned a spot on the second team list among the outfielders.
Marello and Guzman hit .326 and .333, respectively, and combined for 10 home runs and 57 RBI’s. Marello hit three homers and batted in 21, ranking in the top 25 in the league in average. He also scored 37 times along with 10 doubles, 18 walks to only nine strikeouts, and went 9-for-11 in stolen bases.
Guzman led Milligan in long balls with seven, while driving in 36 runs and scoring 38. His home run count ranked in the top 20 in the league while his average of .333 ranked him No. 14.
On the mound, Marello ranked No. 10 in the NAIA in ERA at 1.66. He also ranked in the top 20 in total earned runs allowed (11) and total runs allowed (17). Marello was fourth in the AAC in ERA behind three pitchers from No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan.
The pair led Milligan to a record of 27-21 (14-12 in the AAC) during the regular season and the No. 4 seed heading into the AAC postseason tournament. There, the Buffaloes squared off against No. 5 seed Columbia International Wednesday morning and took a 5-3 loss. Marello struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings.
Marello also had a seventh-inning double with his team trailing 4-2. He came home on a Guzman single down the left field line.
Guzman went 2-for-4, and Milligan managed to tie the game on a Casey Haire groundout until CIU retook the lead with a two-run homer in the sixth.
Brian Baxa came in for relief in the seventh and went the last 2 1/3 innings with two strikeouts, one walk, one hit and one run.
The loss moved Milligan to the elimination bracket. The Buffs will face either No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan or the winner of Truett McConnell and Bluefield. Milligan’s next game is set for Thursday at noon.