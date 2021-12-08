Graduate goalkeeper Jan Kuepper was honored Wednesday as the NAIA Men's Soccer Academic All-America Team Member of the Year.
He was joined by graduate defender Elies Sebbouh on the 2021 Academic America Men's Soccer first team. Both were chosen by the College Sports Information Directors of America. They graduated with degrees in business administration last spring and boasted 4.0 grade point averages in their opening semester in Milligan’s MBA program.
Kuepper and Sebbouh were key parts of one of the stingiest defensive units in the nation in 2021. Milligan finished fifth in the country with a school-record 11 shutouts and was 11th nationally with a 0.65 goals against average.
Kuepper concluded his career as Milligan’s all-time leader in goals against average (1.20) and shutouts (18). Sebbouh also contributed offensively with five goals, including early tallies against (RV) West Virginia Tech and No. 11 Dalton State. He also provided the game-winner in the final minutes in the Buffs’ 3-2 win over Bryan.
The duo were the eighth and ninth CoSIDA Academic All-Americans in school history and the first two men's soccer recipients ever. Kuepper became Milligan's second-ever Team Member of the Year winner after Emily Kearney collected the honor for women's cross country/track over the summer.
CYCLING
The Milligan University cycling team concludes its fall semester with a trip to Cantigny Park in Wheaton, Ill. for the 2021 USA Cycling Collegiate Cyclocross National Championship.
The men’s and women’s varsity races are slated for Thursday and collegiate team relay will take place on Friday.
Milligan’s cycling squad posted a fourth-place national finish at collegiate track nationals and an eighth-place showing at mountain bike nationals earlier in the semester.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
The men’s and women’s indoor track & field teams opened their seasons at the Appalachian State Invitational over the weekend.
Milligan racked up 10 national qualifying times and 33 AAC qualifying efforts in the event.
Fresh off her individual NAIA national championship, sophomore Alyssa Bearzi hit the NAIA’s “A” standard in the 5k with a converted 17:45.73. Classmate Gracie Allen ran a converted 10:29.92, a national qualifying and personal best mark in her collegiate debut in the event.
On the men’s side, Milligan racked up eight national-qualifying times from seven different athletes. Will Stockley posted an NAIA “A” standard and national No. 1 time for the opening weekend in the 3k (8:25.23) and also hit a qualifying mark in the mile (4:18.19).
Aaron Jones’ 5k time converts to a school record of 14:37.04 and ranks second national. Nathan Baker in the 3k (8:32.37), Eli Cramer (14:38.22) and Bryn Woodall (14:40.56) in the 5k all ran top-five times nationally in their respective events. Jake Crow in the 3k (8:39.68) and Alex Mortimer in the 5k (15:08.32) also national qualifying results.
Milligan indoor track & field returns to action in January.