Emily Kearney ran away with another national championship, and the Milligan University track & field team earned a pair of top-25 finishes Friday.
Kearney's 5k title came added to Wednesday's 10k title and helped her earn outstanding performer at the national championships
“When Emily got to Milligan, I asked her what her goals were for the season,” Milligan head coach Chris Layne said. “She was very clear it was to win both national titles and break both records. This was going to be a challenge due to the climate at the national meet and the fact both of those records were set by extremely talented women. She’s a special young lady across the board, and it has been an absolute pleasure watching her close out her career like this."
Milligan finished in 13th place on the women's side. Milligan's men finished 21st.
Kearney was the first of six All-American efforts the Buffs put forth at this year's national championship. Alex Mortimer claimed All-American in the marathon, Tim Thacker in the 800 meters, Kearney and Bekah Owen in the 5k and Nathan Baker in the 5k.
“It is not just about this championship,” head coach Chris Layne said. “This is about the last year and a half. These kids never wavered during one of the most trying times they will ever experience, and they stepped up and put together the best string of national championships our program has ever seen. We saw blood, sweat, tears, joy and a tremendous amount of fight every time they stepped on the field of play. This group is destined to continue this success, whether it is the remaining time they have with us or in the next phase of their life.”
Mortimer started the day with an All-American run in the marathon, notching a fourth-place finish in 2:43:35.80. Eli Baldy (2:58:29.50) and Evan Henson (3:01:33.10) followed in 11th and 13th.
In the afternoon session, Gabrielle Mardis took 12th nationally in the 3k steeplechase with a time of 12:07.73.
The Buffaloes followed with All-American efforts in each of their last three events of the day. Thacker (1:50.88) took third overall in the 800 meters, missing the national title by less than one second.
Kearney came though with her national title in the 5k, winning in 16:09.11 — a 35-second victory. Owen (17:26.82) took All-American in eighth while Avery DeWolf (17:59.85) finished 12th.
Baker and Aaron Jones closed out the day in the men's 5k, with Baker earning All-American in eighth in 14:55.13. Jones followed ran to 13th in 15:31.35.