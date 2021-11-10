Jaycie Jenkins is off to a hot start.
The sophomore, a former Daniel Boone High School star, poured in a career-high 36 points on 12-of-18 shooting in the Buffs’ win at Montreat. Then she led Milligan with 22 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, three steals and two assists in Milligan’s win over Johnson.
The Lady Buffaloes won 82-54 over Montreat at 82-64 over Johnson, which was the home opener.
Through the first five games of the season, Jenkins is averaging 23 points and 10.2 rebounds. Junior transfer Kristy Galea (11.4 points) and senior Lily Griffith (10.0 points) are also averaging double digits.
SWIMMING
Both of Milligan’s swim teams achieved their highest rankings in program history as the first set of NAIA Top 10 rankings were released on Friday.
Milligan’s men were slotted as the No. 2 team in the nation while the women checked in at No. 4 in the NAIA.
At the time of the rankings, Milligan had five individual No. 1 times and eight individual No. 2 times nationally.
Sophomore Stephen Gilbert holds the fastest 200-yard backstroke and 200 IM in the nation. On the women’s side, Sophomore Gabby MacPherson leads the NAIA in the 500 and 1000 freestyles and sophomore Tyler Cates owns the fastest 200-yard backstroke in the country.
On Tuesday, Milligan swimming participated in the 16th Annual Ted Mullin “Hour of Power” Relay for Sarcoma Research.
The Buffs swam continuous relays of any stroke for a full hour on Tuesday, along with over 100 other college, high school, club swim and dry-land teams across the country to raise money for the Ted Mullin Fund to support research at the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital into the causes and treatment of sarcoma and other rare pediatric cancers.
Milligan’s swim teams return to the pool this weekend at Liberty University for a tri-meet against Lynchburg and Roanoke.
MEN’S SOCCER
Milligan was bounced from the AAC Tournament in the quarterfinal round by virtue of a 5-4 penalty kick shootout after playing seventh-seeded Montreat to a 1-1 draw.
The Buffs closed the season ranked No. 16 in the NAIA Top 25 poll.
The Buffs will learn their NAIA National Championship fate Monday at 1 p.m. as the Buffs have a strong case for an at-large berth.
CROSS COUNTRY
Milligan took home both AAC cross country championships last Saturday in Georgia. Milligan’s men won the AAC title for the third-straight year. Sophomore Aaron Jones repeated as the AAC individual champion and AAC Runner of the Year with a course record time of 24:46. Six of the top seven individual finishers were Buffs as Milligan was two points from a perfect team score.
Milligan’s women won their 16th AAC championship with a team score of 18. Alyssa Bearzi took home the individual championship and AAC Runner of the Year honors with a 5k time of 17:42. The Buffs had five of the top seven finishers overall.
Milligan was tabbed at No. 2 on the women’s side and the men were slotted No. 3 nationally in the final pre-championship NAIA national poll. Both teams will compete at the 2021 NAIA National Championships on Nov. 19 in Vancouver, Washington.