The Milligan University women’s basketball team surpassed its Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) win total from last season with Tuesday night’s 77-70 triumph over Union College.
The Buffs moved to 9-1 on the year in AAC play and are second in the 15-team AAC standings, behind only still-unbeaten No. 15 Bryan.
Tuesday night’s game saw two of the top five scorers in the NAIA go head to head as Milligan’s Jaycie Jenkins entered the game third nationally in scoring and Union’s Brooke Hammonds ranked third in the NAIA in rebounding and fifth in points per game.
Freshmen Lauren Longmire and Jenkins shared the difficult defensive assignment and limited Hammonds to 22 points on 27 shots.
Offensively, Halie Padgett led the Buffs with 20 points and Jenkins added 19. Free throws proved to be a massive difference as Milligan went 24 of 30 from the charity stripe while Union was 3 of 5.
Basketball Postseason Update
The AAC announced a change to its postseason tournament for the 2021-22 season this week. All 15 women’s teams and all 13 men’s teams will qualify for the AAC Tournament this season.
Opening-round games will be played at the higher seed’s home site with the quarterfinals through championship game played at the MeadowView Convention Center in Kingsport.
The top women’s team will advance to the quarterfinal round automatically with seeds 2-15 playing in the opening round on campuses. The top three seeds on the men’s side will automatically appear in the quarterfinals while seeds 4-13 play in the first round. The first round is slated for Feb. 21 with the rest of the tournament Feb. 24-26 in Kingsport.
Softball
The Milligan University softball team became the seventh program to achieve an NAIA national ranking during the 2021-22 school year as the NAIA announced its preseason top 25 poll on Wednesday. The Buffs checked in a No. 21 in the national preseason poll.
The Buffs are one of three AAC teams to receive votes in the top 25 and is the only squad to earn a preseason ranking. Milligan and Freed-Hardeman are the only two schools from Tennessee to appear in the top 25.
Back in action
Milligan’s men’s and women’s indoor track & field teams, men’s and women’s swimming teams and men’s bowling squad return to action for the first time in 2022 this weekend. Milligan’s indoor track teams will participate in the ETSU Track & Field Invitational Friday and Satruday.
The Buffs’ swim teams will honor their seniors Friday night in their lone home meet of the semester against King. Milligan’s men’s bowlers are headed to Illinois for their final Tier 1 event of the season, the ISBPA/Kegel Collegiate Classic.