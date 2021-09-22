After a slow start, the Milligan volleyball team is 4-2 in the month of September with wins over Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) foes Montreat, Union and Tennessee Wesleyan.
In six September matches, freshman middle blocker Ella Maiden has racked up 70 kills and 37 total blocks. In Tuesday night’s three-set victory over TWU, Maiden smacked 15 kills without an error for a .682 hitting percentage with six total blocks. She currently ranks second in the AAC with 1.29 blocks per set, sixth in hitting percentage (.255) and eighth in kills per set (2.65).
SWIMMING
Milligan’s nationally ranked teams sent five Buffs to Lone Star Lake in Lawrence, Kansas, to compete in the CSCAA Collegiate Open Water Championships last Friday. Milligan was the only NAIA institution to compete in the event against competitors from NCAA Divisions I and II.
Gabby MacPherson, Stephen Gilbert, Ben Hawkins, Ethan McCosh and Andre Semensato swam the 5000m race. Semensato took 14th in the men’s race with a time of 1:02.53.7 and Milligan’s men finished seventh overall at the championship event.
GOLF
Senior Alayna Perryman was named the AAC Women’s Golfer of the Week on Monday after earning medalist honors at the Coastal Georgia Women’s Fall Invitational at Jekyll Island last week. Perryman posted a 1-under 71 in round one and proceeded to shoot a 1-over 73 on day two for an even-par 144.
Jekyll Island marked Perryman’s second career individual tournament win. She shot a 2-under 71 on the final day of the AAC Spring Championship/AAC NAIA Direct Qualifier to win the event. She went on to collect All-American laurels from the NAIA and WGCA over the summer. Academically, Perryman was recognized as a WGCA All-American Scholar and CoSIDA Academic All-District.
The Buffs host the East Tennessee Collegiate at the Johnson City Country Club on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Over 20 men’s and women’s teams will compete in the two-day event.
INTERNATIONAL BUFFS
Both of Milligan’s nationally-ranked cross country teams have significant contributors that hail from across the pond. Milligan’s men’s cross country team ranks No. 3 in the nation and features three key runners from the United Kingdom. Senior Nathan Baker, a two-time national champion and seven-time All-American with the Buffs, is from Middlesbrough in North Yorkshire, England. Graduate student Will Stockley is from Twickenham in southwest London and freshman Bryn Woodall is from Conwy, Wales.
On the women’s side, Austrian graduate student Lemi Wutz posted one of the fastest times in program history (17:17 5k) in her Milligan debut on Sept. 3. Wutz was a five-time NAIA All-American as an undergrad at SCAD Savannah. Sophomore Australian Alyssa Beazi also debuted for Milligan on the cross country course in the Buffs’ opener. Beazi posted top-16 times nationally in the indoor 3k and 5k last winter.
Milligan’s cross country teams are headed to Charlotte tomorrow night for the Queen City Invitational.