The Milligan track and field teams took home four conference titles Saturday on the second day of the Appalachian Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
The Buffs finished the outdoor championships with a total of eight AAC titles — four each for the men and women.
Milligan’s men finished third overall out of 14 teams with 123 points while the women were seventh with 97 points, just three points out of a top-five finish. Graduate student Will Stockley claimed AAC Newcomer of the Year honors after capturing an AAC title in the 5,000-meter run and a third-place showing in the 1,500.
“Extremely proud of our team and staff on so many fronts,” coach Chris Layne said. “To shoulder this meet both organizationally and athletically and perform the way we did just says so much about the resiliency of our young men, young women and our entire staff.”
Avery DeWolf Burton, Alyssa Bearzi and Caitlin Dominy finished first, second and third in the women’s 5,000.
Burton took the meet title in 17:56.89 while Bearzi was the runner-up in 18:08.01 and Dominy finished third in 18:30.55.
Stockley and Aaron Jones took first and second in the men’s 5,000. Stockley clocked in at 15:18.59 and Jones logged a time of 15:18.85.
Evan Henson joined the top eight in 15:49.58 and Jake Crow won the second heat in 15:56.86.
Alex Brittain ran to an AAC title in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase with a personal best mark of 9:39.54. Pablo Rivas notched a personal best of 10:01.37 to finish third and Keaton Hincher was fourth with a personal best of 10:11.25.
Thomas Johnson broke 11 minutes in the event for the first time in his career in 10:59.63.
Ali Burns won the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase title in 12:07.43, a personal record.
Kiley Wood placed fourth (2:23.69) and Rachel Dulaney was seventh (2:29.20) with a personal best in the 800.
Corey Greeson reached the finals in the javelin and finished sixth with a throw of 43.55 meters.
Milligan took third in the men’s 4x400-meter relay, finishing with a school record time of 3:19.57. The Buffs’ men’s 4x100-meter relay grouping ran to a fourth-place finish with a season-best time of 42.45.
Sylas Chambers was fifth in the 800 in 1:53.88. Alex Windham placed sixth in 1:54.39 and Austin Walker took ninth in 1:57.85.
Keith Fletch sprinted to 22.17 in the 200 meter dash to finish seventh.
The women’s 4x400 relay took seventh in 4:18.43.
The Buffs return to action on Saturday, May 7, at the Montreat College Last Chance Meet.