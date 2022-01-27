The cross country and track and field programs at Milligan have been steadily rising for the last two decades and they reached a major milestone back in the fall as both the men’s and women’s teams won the NAIA national team titles.
It was the first team national championship for either squad and highlighted a banner year for athletics at Milligan.
Sophomore Aaron Jones and senior Avery Burton were major players in the quest for the titles.
“It’s really cool to be a part of a community at Milligan where cross country is the premier sport,” Jones said. “There was such a great reaction from the community when we won. There was a huge watch party at the school when we were racing and at the airport, we got greeted by like 20 or 30 people.”
TWIN TITLES
The men were up first on the course that chilly Friday in November in Vancouver, Washington, and they put on a show. The runners, however, really didn’t know where they were at all during the race.
“It’s kind of funny because there were a couple of us that didn’t have our bibs or chips working during the race,” Jones said. “They had a scoreboard with live tracking every 2k and we weren’t even in the top five the first couple of times that we went by. On the last lap, our teammates were yelling that we were in second, so that gave us some juice to make a big move on that last lap. We could’ve been in the lead the whole time, but we’ll never know.”
When they crossed the finish line, Jones and company found out in a hurry that they had captured the win.
The Buffs completed an undefeated season against NAIA competition, tallying a 68-0 record and a 61-8 worksheet against all NCAA competitors.
Jones secured All-American status for the second straight season, clocking in at 25:21 to finish 11th.
Senior Nathan Baker became the second three-time cross country All-American, joining Austin Ellis. He finished 14th in his final run in 25:29.
Sophomore Eli Cramer took home honors with a 25:40 effort to place 20th. Will Stockley took 27th in 25:47.
No pressure for the women, right?
“We were warming up and we watched them run,” Burton said. “We knew we had a chance going into the race, but when we saw them do it, we knew that we could, too.
“We knew that it wouldn’t be the fastest team that won that day, but it would be the grittiest. And we were the grittiest team that day.”
Alyssa Bearzi out-kicked the competition on the final lap of the 5K course to win the individual title in 18:14.
The Milligan women concluded the 2021 season undefeated (65-0) against NAIA opponents and was 60-5 against all NCAA competition.
“When we got back, most of us had been up for more than 24 hours, so we were all tired,” Burton said. “It was still pretty cool for there to be a welcoming party and a big celebration like there was.”
Lemi Wutz nabbed her third NAIA cross country All-American honor as she finished fifth in 18:29.
Burton was 11th with an 18:38 effort.
Milligan became the third school to ever capture both NAIA men’s and women’s titles in the same season and was the first to accomplish the feat since the University of British Columbia in 2017.
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
The running community in Northeast Tennessee has been strong for decades, even going back to the days of East Tennessee State’s famous “Irish Brigade” in the early 1970s.
Milligan’s twin titles showed once again that running is as strong in this area as it has ever been and the community is completely behind all of the athletes.
“I came in with a class of seven other girls from outside of the state, but I never felt like an outsider,” Burton said. “When you’re part of the running community, you can fit in just about anywhere. It was a new home for me.”
LOCAL TIES
Milligan’s success is not built only upon good out-of-state kids. In fact, most of the runners on both the men’s and women’s track rosters are local. There are 12 from the Tri-Cities on the men’s roster and the women total 15.
Take Jones for instance. He’s a Science Hill graduate and never broke 9:30 for the 3,200 meters in high school.
Now, he’s breaking 23 minutes for an 8k cross country course as a sophomore.
“I could sort of imagine that if you gave me three or four years,” Jones said. “I never would have thought it’d be this quick, though.
“I love it around here and bringing that national title to my hometown meant a lot to me. I hope that I can serve as a model for other kids to consider Milligan when they’re being recruited. Division I may look good, but it’s not always the right choice.”
Gracie Allen — a Dobyns-Bennett graduate also in her sophomore year — finished second in the 800 (2:23.46) and at the AAC Indoor Championships last year.
She was also on three winning relay teams indoors last year (4x800, Distance Medley and 4x400).
Burton — who is a native of Manhattan, Kansas — sees the strong presence that Milligan has with local prospects and attributes a lot of the success to those strong relationships.
“I feel that if you see success from others that it should give you confidence to do the same thing,” Burton said. “Seeing stuff like what we’ve done should give others more confidence in themselves.”
FORWARDING THE PROCESS
The indoor season is still young, but both the men and women have combined for 18 national standards by 10 different athletes.
Winning any track title is far more complicated than the cross country, but that is not the focus for Milligan.
“Track is such an individualistic sport,” Jones said. “All we’re looking to do is get as many kids to nationals, place in the top five and get All-American honors as we can.”
And it’s not just success on the track or the grass for the Buffs.
It was announced on Thursday by the USTFCCCA that Milligan won both the men’s and women’s national scholar teams of the year for the NAIA. Bearzi was named the national scholar athlete of the year and 13 of the 14 that ran at nationals were named academic All-Americans.