A dominant fall semester for the Milligan University women’s golf team has the Buffaloes high in the national spotlight as the first of a few Milligan teams heading into the Christmas break on a high note.
Milligan ranked No. 24 in last year’s postseason poll before storming through its fall schedule with a runner-up and three wins in four events. This included winning the Appalachian Athletic Conference Fall Championship for the fifth time in the last eight seasons.
“Our ladies team had a terrific fall season,” coach Tony Wallingford said. “Their tourney results speak for themselves with a 30-2 record and three championships. One of the things that got me excited was the fact that we had so many different individuals step up and play well in different events. We were so thankful that we were able to play and compete through the COVID-19 protocol.”
The Buffaloes’ low scores over their seven rounds of golf saw them land No. 1 in the AAC and No. 7 in the final national poll released by Golfstat.
LOW SCORES
Milligan posted an average team score of 313.71 and individual scores of 78.4. The trio of Michaela Lindahl (76.29), Alayna Perryman (78.0) and Meryl Castle (78.86) led the way for the Buffaloes. Freshman Gabby Hammond followed next at 80.2 while Danielle Mirovich and Emma Brown averaged 82.0 and 82.2, respectively.
Lindahl ranked No. 1 in the AAC and No. 11 in the NAIA for adjusted scoring average. Perryman ranked No. 2 and No. 18 in those categories, and Castle ranked No. 5 and No. 40.
Milligan’s win at the AAC Fall Championship built a 16-stroke lead over the rest of the AAC field as the teams will continue to battle for the AAC regular season title next spring.
“The challenge for any team is to improve while they are having some success,” Wallingford added. “I know our ladies won't rest upon these results and will work hard to improve during our spring season."
BUFFS KNOCK OFF MONTREAT
The fall season ended on an especially high note for Milligan men’s basketball as well, as the Buffaloes defeated preseason runner-up Montreat 88-83 on the road in the final game of the fall semester. It finished the first leg of the campaign with Milligan at a 4-4 record and was especially sweet for Head Coach Bill Robinson, who spend 12 seasons as head coach at Montreat before coming to Milligan.
David Tripp led the Buffs to the win, scoring 20 points and eclipsing 1,000 career collegiate points. Tripp leads the Buffs at the break with a league fourth-best 23.5 points per game. He also adds 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. He ranks No. 4 in the NAIA for total blocks and No. 20 for scoring average.
Three other Buffaloes average double figures per game, led by Josh Thomas who averages 15.3 points and a team-best 8.6 rebounds. Trevor Hensley and Tyler Faulkenberry follow next with 12.5 and 12.3 points per game.
The season so far for Milligan has seen its ups and downs. After falling to No. 15 Cumberlands in the opener, the Buffs bounced back to beat Point in double overtime in the AAC opener. They then won two straight before losing two straight, but they snapped their two-game losing streak with the win over Montreat.
WOMEN'S FALL CAMPAIGN
The Buffaloes’ counterparts on the women’s side have won a few big games but have gone through a tougher portion of their schedule, finding themselves 3-8 overall (3-4 AAC) heading into the break. Freshman Jaycie Jenkins ranks No. 7 in the AAC for scoring at 15.7 points per game. She also has five double-doubles, averaging 8.2 rebounds per game, also in the top 10 in the AAC.
“We have played some of our toughest competition thus far and continued to improve each game,” first-year head coach Kylie Russell said. “We have a lot of depth, and each player has developed significantly this season. Challenging competition and close games are difficult, but I am confident we are well prepared for the second half of the season because of that. We are excited to get back on the court in January.”
Behind Jenkins, three other Buffaloes average more than eight points per game through the team’s first 11 games. Lily Griffith scored her career high in the opening game of the season and averages 9.5. Halie Padgett and Malarie Tallent average 8.4 and 8.2, respectively.
As a team, the Buffaloes rank No. 16 in the nation for scoring offense and No. 25 for 3-pointers made.