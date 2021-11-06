CANTON, Ga.—It was quite a day for Milligan University’s harriers.
Behind first-place runs from sophomores Aaron Jones and Alyssa Bearzi, Milligan captured the men’s and women’s Appalachian Athletic Conference championships on Saturday.
“Both of these squads are tremendously talented and extremely resilient,” said head coach Chris Layne. “This was a great day for our student-athletes as well as those alumni that helped lay the foundation for this program.”
With Jones repeating as individual champion and AAC runner of the year, the fourth-ranked Buffs produced six of the top seven overall finishers en route to a team score of 17 — two points shy of perfection — and their third straight league crown (8th overall). No. 17 Montreat (55) finished second and SCAD Atlanta (95) third.
Jones won the 124-man race by completing Boiling Park’s 8k layout in a course-record 24:46. Will Stockley (24:53) and Nathan Baker (24:54) were second and third, then it was Eli Cramer (24:54), Bryn Woodall (25:05) and Jake Crow (25:26) placing 5-6-7 for the Buffs.
Alex Mortimer (25:48) capped Milligan’s top seven with a 14th-place showing.
Alex Brittain (16th, 25:59) and Zimri Kuhn (18th, 26:18) made it nine Buffs in the top 20.
Other Milligan finishers were Pablo Rivas (26:33), David Crow (26:39), Ethan Pfister (26:43), Sylas Chambers (26:44), Evan Henson (26:58), Seth Jinks (27:09), Eli Baldy (27:11), Thomas Johnson (27:11), Matt Huff (27:42), Caleb Arias (28:01), Will Owen (28:06), Hayden Charles (28:07), Graydon Hull (28:16), Keaton Hincher (28:35), Josh Osorio (29:15) and Evan Spaulding (29:58).
In the 5k women’s event, five of the top seven finishers were Lady Buffs. Bearzi (17:42), Lemi Wutz (18:16) and Avery DeWolf Burton (18:19) swept the top three spots as No. 2 Milligan, which finished with 18 points, captured its 16th AAC title since 2003. Ninth-ranked Montreat (41) was the only other squad to post a team total under 100.
Gracie Allen (5th, 18:42) and Caitlin Dominy (7th, 18:52) each landed inside the top 10 for the Lady Buffs. Gabrielle Mardis (19:18) placed 11th and Ali Burns (19:35) 16th.
Also representing Milligan were Anna Jones (20:19), Lauren Spry (20:42), Camila Rivas (20:58), Kaelyn Slaughter (21:27) and Marinda Walls (22:28).
Taking the 114-runner race by 34 seconds, Bearzi was honored as conference runner of the year.
First-team All-AAC honorees for Milligan are Jones, Stockley, Baker, Cramer, Woodall, Crow, Bearzi, Wutz, Burton, Allen and Dominy. Making the second-team list were Mortimer and Mardis.
Woodall, Brittain, Kuhn, Natalie Fellers and Annie Kate McDermott landed on the all-freshman team. Layne was named conference coach of the year for the 16th (women) and seventh (men) times.
Next up for both Milligan teams is the NAIA National Championships, set for Nov. 19 in Vancouver, Washington.
“For both teams, it’s now just about staying healthy and keeping our focus on Vancouver,” Layne said. “We’ve been there before and there is a lot of national champs experience on both sides.”