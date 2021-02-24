It is the season of championships, and many teams at Milligan University are high in the national spotlight.
Coming off the Appalachian Athletic Conference title on the men’s side and AAC runners-up on the women’s side, Milligan swim comes in at No. 8 in both NAIA coaches’ polls, the women moving up one spot from the previous installment. The women’s golf team also enjoyed a successful fall by winning the AAC Fall Championship to land No. 5 in the latest Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll.
Finally, Milligan’s cross-country and track & field program has four teams in the top 25 and three in the top 15. The cross country men and women rank No. 11 and No. 3, respectively, while the track & field men and women are No. 25 and No. 13.
Swimming finishes strong
The Buffs tallied 27 all-conference swimmers and 19 conference champions. Coach Spencer Scarth was named the AAC men’s coach of the year, and freshman Stephen Gilbert, the men’s swimmer of the year.
Gilbert won three individual AAC titles and was part of five relay titles on the way to winning the highest conference honor of the season. He captured an individual title each day of the conference meet. It included winning Saturday’s 200 backstroke by over two seconds, setting his third AAC championship record with a time of 1:49.17.
Freshmen Tyler Cates, Kaylee Williams and Gabby MacPherson led Milligan’s women with a combined five individual championships.
“I am happy to be in the poll again, as we spent most of the season in the rankings having never had a national presence before,” Scarth said. “I’m a bit surprised we were not higher, given our strong performances from both teams at conference and the fact that collegeswimming.com has us ranked significantly higher. Nonetheless, we are really looking forward to next year with a return to nationals and normalcy.”
Milligan ranked even higher on the College Swimming poll with the men No. 6 and women No. 5.
Women’s golf recognized
The Milligan women’s golf team landed No. 5 in the latest WGCA poll after winning last fall’s AAC tournament. All six Milligan golfers finished inside the top 25 at that event, including Michaela Lindahl, who was the top AAC finisher, and Alayna Perryman and Meryl Castle, who finished second and seventh, respectively.
Milligan then took down two national top-20 teams on the way to wrapping up the fall season with a victory at the Jekyll Island Intercollegiate/Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational. With a two-day score of 603, the Buffs broke Milligan’s 36-hole team scoring record. It capped a season in which they won three of four events and finished runner-up in the other.
“Our ladies had an outstanding fall season and are being recognized for their efforts,” head coach Tony Wallingford said. “Having said that, we understand that past success guarantees us nothing for the upcoming spring season. Our ladies know that our challenge will be to avoid complacency and to continue to improve while we are winning.”
Runners continue to set pace
Rounding out Milligan’s top-tier rankings is the cross country and track & field program, which continues to battle for some of the polls’ top spots.
The Buffs are most-recently coming off runner-up finishes at the AAC indoor championships for both the men and women. Tim Thacker and Avery DeWolf were the top two representing each side, both four-time AAC champions.
Thacker won all four events he ran and broke three AAC Championship records, winning him co-athlete of the year. He was already ranked No. 1 nationally in the 1,000 meters and No. 2 in the mile. Last week, he ran the No. 11 times in the 800 and Distance Medley Relay.
Similarly, DeWolf won all four events she competed in, including breaking the AAC championship record in the DMR. Already ranked No. 5 nationally in the 3,000, DeWolf ran the No. 7 mile time and her group ran the No. 3 DMR time.
The pair also led Milligan last fall during cross country season as the teams won both their respective conference titles.