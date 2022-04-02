Milligan splits doubleheader with E&H on emotional day

MILLIGAN — On the field, it was all about pitching in Saturday’s non-conference baseball doubleheader between Milligan and Emory & Henry.
Off the field, it was about keeping emotions in balance.
Sophomore Andrei Beal pitched a complete-game shutout for Milligan in the opener.
Beal (7-1) struck out 12 batters while giving up only one walk and scattering five hits in the 6-0 win.
The win was nice for the Buffs, but Beal said he had more than just baseball on his mind.
“The entire time, I think, behind my performance, I was just thinking about a good game for Eli up in heaven,” Beal said, referring to Milligan sophomore Eli Cramer.
Cramer was a sophomore member of the Milligan cross country/track and field team who died Thursday after he and other members of the team were struck by a vehicle while running alongside a road in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Saturday’s baseball game was the first sporting event to be held at Milligan since the tragedy.
The loss added to a strongly emotional day for the Buffs, who also celebrated Senior Day.
“I walked on the field and I said I’m doing it for three things, God, Eli and the seniors,” Beal said. “It was really the main motive to keep going today. Mainly for Eli. I wanted to give him a good day. I wanted this to be a good game for him and everybody.”
Milligan coach Skylar Barnett said the tragedy has taken a toll on his team, as well as the entire school.
“Words can’t really describe the impact that this tragedy has had on our Milligan community and our athletics in general,” Barnett said. “It’s such a tight-knit group not just in one sport, but in all the sports. Being at Milligan, that’s part of it, the community aspect.
The coach said he talked about the tragedy with his team before Saturday’s games.
“We mentioned some things about what we’re thankful for,” Barnett said. “What God has provided us and what we’re promised. God has given us all a gift to live and to be — some of us athletes and some of us any special job that we have. We can’t take anything for granted. Just as long as we have faith in the Lord there will always be positive outcomes.”
ON THE FIELD
While Beal kept E&H hitters off balance in the first game, Milligan relied on a four-run third inning for its offense.
The Buffaloes added two security runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure the win.
In the second game it was Emory & Henry’s turn to have a solid pitching performance.
Senior Koty Proctor (1-0) threw six strong innings to lead the Wasps (6-15) to a 4-2 victory.
Proctor allowed two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk. He gave both hits and both runs in the first inning.
After the first inning, Proctor retired the next 13 batters he faced.
Wasps coach Trey McCall was not sure if Proctor would even be on the staff this spring.
“Last fall he got his middle finger almost chopped off and they sewed it back on,” McCall recalled. “He’s been patient. He’s kept working and then today he got an opportunity and he delivered.”
Emory & Henry scored three runs on three hits in the third inning to take the lead for good.
The teams are scheduled to play one game tomorrow to finish off the three-game series.