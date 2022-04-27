KINGSPORT — Milligan University's softball team led for most of the afternoon, but lost 2-1 to Point in the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday at Brickyard Park.
The Buffs led 1-0 through five innings, but a pair of runs for the Skyhawks in the bottom of the sixth were the difference in the ballgame.
Milligan ended its season at 23-15 while Point advanced to Thursday with a 32-19 record.
The top of the Buffs' lineup wasted no time scoring the game's first run in the top of the first inning. Grace Jones led off with a bunt single and advanced to third on a double by Katie Cronin. Jones scored on a groundout by Hanna Taylor to give Milligan an early edge.
In the bottom of the sixth, Point loaded the bases with nobody out with a pair of singles and a fielding error. After a force out at the plate, Point tied the game on Chelsea Parker’s base hit into right field and took a 2-1 lead with a single up the middle by Allie Davis.
Milligan managed three hits in the game. Erin Forgety allowed three hits over five scoreless innings in the circle.
In other games, Brenau defeated Columbia by a 3-2 score behind the strong pitching of Brooke Kibbe. Also, Bryan stopped Truett McConnell by a score of 2-1 as Annalise Wood allowed just two hits and struck out 13 batters.
Also, Cheyenne Strong pitched a five-hitter, walking one and striking out four to lead Tennessee Wesleyan to a 2-0 win over Reinhardt.
Bryan and Tennessee Wesleyan will square off in the winners’ bracket final at 3 p.m. Thursday.