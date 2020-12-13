Ava Sorrentino is the first signee for Milligan University’s newly established women’s flag football program. Sorrentino signed her letter of intent Sunday at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.
“I am thankful for this opportunity that God has given me, and I can not wait to start getting to work and building up this program with Coach Mac and the others,” Sorrentino said. “I am so glad that I have a supportive family around me that is backing me up and I would not be here if I did not have them.”
Sorrentino comes from Waxhaw, North Carolina, where she played basketball.
“I am incredibly excited for the program’s very first recruit," Milligan coach Rachel Sianez said. “Ava is going to be joining us in the spring and will bring a competitive mindset and incredible work ethic. She is going to be a fantastic addition to the program and is going to bring a lot of depth on the field.”
Sorrentino finished her United Faith Christian Academy career with a 3.9 grade-point average before earning the head of school academic award at Metrolina Christian Academy.
“I want to set a tempo for this program that gets people excited about this new and upcoming sport that will in time attract more potential recruits in the seasons to come,” Sorrentino said. “Hopefully, my signing will spur others to become involved in this sport or at least take a look at it.”