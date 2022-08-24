Milligan’s volleyball squad opens its season this weekend when the Buffs host six other institutions for Milligan Mountain Madness. The Buffs take on Bethel (Tenn.) at noon Friday, followed by Keiser at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Milligan squares off with Rio Grande at noon and University of the Cumberlands at 4:30 p.m.
The Buffs were picked to finish seventh out of 15 teams in the Appalachian Athletic Conference preseason poll. Milligan has posted a winning record in AAC league play for the last 13 seasons. The Buffs have qualified for the NAIA National Tournament in volleyball three out of the last four seasons. Sophomore middle blocker Ella Maiden headlines the squad after collecting All-AAC first team and AAC All-Freshman team status last fall.
MEN’S SOCCER
The No. 20-ranked Buffs men’s soccer team battled back from a pair of one-goal deficits in the second half of a 2-2 draw against WVU Tech in the Buffs’ opener. Greg Anderson and Jett Carter netted Milligan’s goals in the second half. The Buffs hit the road for a pair of high-profile nonconference road matchups at No. 23 Georgia Gwinnett and No. 15 Dalton State next week.
DISC GOLF
Coach Tim Barr received international acclaim from the Professional Disc Golf Association last week. Barr was tabbed as the 2021 Brent Hambrick Tournament Director of the Year by the PDGA. He directed 16 events during the 2021 calendar year, including the 2021 PDGA Professional Masters World Championship, a PDGA major.
Barr brought Milligan’s disc golf squads to the 2022 College Disc Golf National Championships in Marion, North Carolina, in April. The Buffs’ top women’s pairing of Amanda Kent and Jenny Simonsen earned a ninth-place overall finish in the women’s DI standings. Milligan’s top men’s unit took 28th in the DII division.