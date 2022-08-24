Ella Maiden

Ella Maiden and the Milligan volleyball team will open its season this weekend with Milligan Mountain Madness.

 Chase Farler

Milligan’s volleyball squad opens its season this weekend when the Buffs host six other institutions for Milligan Mountain Madness. The Buffs take on Bethel (Tenn.) at noon Friday, followed by Keiser at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Milligan squares off with Rio Grande at noon and University of the Cumberlands at 4:30 p.m.

The Buffs were picked to finish seventh out of 15 teams in the Appalachian Athletic Conference preseason poll. Milligan has posted a winning record in AAC league play for the last 13 seasons. The Buffs have qualified for the NAIA National Tournament in volleyball three out of the last four seasons. Sophomore middle blocker Ella Maiden headlines the squad after collecting All-AAC first team and AAC All-Freshman team status last fall.

