Milligan’s baseball team opened its 2022 season with a 3-1 weekend at the University of South Carolina Beaufort.
The Sand Sharks earned an at-large spot in last year’s NAIA national tournament. The Buffs won a pair of one run games on Friday, 3-2 and 2-1 before splitting Saturday.
Jacob Poe, Andrei Beal and Brandon Marello all picked up wins in their season opening pitching appearances. Sophomore first baseman Braden Spano went 6-for-12 at the plate with four doubles and one home run in the opening series.
Milligan will host the Clash of Conferences Tournament this weekend at TVA Credit Union Ballpark and Anglin Field. The Buffs are set to welcome WVU Tech, Cleary (Mich.), Thomas More and Rio Grande for 10 games Friday-Sunday.
TRACK & FIELD
The Buffs’ indoor track and field teams both made appearances in week two of the USTFCCCA’s indoor track & field national rating index.
The men checked in at No. 18 and while the women were slotted at No. 20. The men owned the top spot in the South Region in the USTFCCCA’s regional rating index while the women moved up to the No. 2 spot in the region.
Graduate student Will Stockley earned Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) men’s indoor track athlete of the week for the third straight week. Stockley ran 4:12.87 to top a 48-man field in the mile in last weekend’s VMI Winter Relays. His time ranks No. 8 nationally.
Both squads return to action this weekend at the ETSU Buccaneer Indoor Track & Field Invitational.
SWIMMING
Milligan’s No. 5 men and No. 6 women wrapped up their regular season in a dual meet against Lees-McRae on Saturday.
Ben Hawkins and Gabby MacPherson collected AAC swimmer of the week honors as the Buffs swept the conference’s weekly award for the fifth consecutive week. Against Lees-McRae, Hawkins earned first place finishes in the 50 yard breaststroke (27.09) and 100 breast (58.90).
His 100 time was an NAIA national qualifying effort.
MacPherson notched a win in the 50 yard butterfly (27.29) and posted a national qualifying time in the 200 free (1:59.25). She swam 25.62 in the 50 free.
Milligan turns next to the AAC Championship Feb. 10-12 at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.