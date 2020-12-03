Milligan University basketball coach Bill Robinson had a dilemma.
He knew fans weren’t allowed at the games in the Maui Invitational, but he wanted to see a former assistant in action. So he hooked up with a local security company to work the tournament, which had been moved from Hawaii to Asheville, North Carolina, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Robinson spent one long day working in Asheville, seeing Stanford take on North Carolina. Other games that day were Texas vs. Indiana, UNLV vs. Alabama and Davidson vs. Providence on Tuesday.
It was all an effort to be reunited with Jack Frost, who worked under Robinson at Milligan from 2016-19. Frost is now on the staff at Stanford. When the Maui tournament was moved to the Harrah’s Cherokee Center, it gave Robinson and Frost a chance to meet, even though it was brief.
“I got to see Jack for five minutes and even then he was busy,” Robinson said. “They had to go back to the hotel so he couldn't even stick around after the game. They weren’t allowed out of the hotel, even to come visit. We couldn’t go in the hotel to visit because everybody’s in a bubble.
“I told Jack ‘The five minutes I got to spend with you is worth me working 13 hours.’ That five minutes with Jack was worth the whole day, and it was even better to get to see Carolina playing in person. It would have been the first year in a long time that I didn't get to see Carolina play in person at least once.”
Frost is in his second season at Stanford. Robinson has worked the North Carolina summer camps since 2004.
“I felt so proud for him, proud to be part of his basketball coaching path, that he was able to get to where he is now," Robinson said. “I just told him that.”
Frost certainly appreciated the gesture.
“Coach Robinson is one of the nicest guys on the planet,” Frost said. “To put it into perspective, I got to see him for approximately 10 minutes on gameday. When I told him that I really appreciate him doing this and he really didn’t have to go through all the trouble, he just responded with a casual, ‘You’re family. Of course I’m going to do everything I can to see you.’ ”
With no fans in the arena and no reports of any unruliness among the cardboard cutouts in the stands, Robinson had a little time to watch some basketball. His main responsibility was escorting the UNC radio crew to press row and back to the door when the game was over. Otherwise, he spent the whole day and evening at the arena and soaked up everything he could.
“I could go to a middle school game and learn something,” he said. “I mean you’re always watching as a coach. You’re always trying to pick up something, whether it’s an out of bounds play or whether it’s just the way they communicate. I love to watch the game and that’s the cool thing about being that close, just the communication constantly between players and coaches or players and players.”
After the North Carolina-Stanford game, a 67-63 UNC win, Robinson noticed something on the floor. It was an empty Stanford equipment bag and Frost had left it behind.
Robinson made a call to Frost, who wasn’t allowed to leave the hotel. Robinson was going to have to deliver it, but not until all the games that night were finished.
“I had to talk to my supervisor to explain why I was walking out of the arena rolling this Stanford equipment bag,” Robinson said. “It was empty but I wanted them to make sure I wasn’t stealing anything.”
When Robinson got to the team hotel, he wasn’t allowed in. Frost wasn’t allowed out. So a security guard took care of the handoff.
“We stood on each side of the glass,” Robinson said. “I’m outside. He’s inside with a security guard in between passing this bag, and I’m just kind of waving to him.
“It was still good to see him.”
Frost said Robinson was a big reason still working in basketball.
“When I interviewed with him back in the spring of 2016, I was a tax-accountant who was let go from two different jobs in the prior 16 months,” Frost said. “I had minimal basketball experience working with the JV team at North Carolina while in grad school. Luckily for me, with a recommendation from Coach Hubert Davis at Carolina, Coach Robinson was willing to take a chance on me.
“I learned a ton from Coach Robinson. Everything from X’s and O’s, to recruiting, to practice planning, to how to run a program. There isn’t anything he wouldn’t do for his guys. He really knows how to make a program to feel like a family. I’m not sure I could ever repay him for everything he’s done for me, but maybe when the world gets back to a state of normalcy, I can get him to come out to California and treat him to a few rounds of golf.”