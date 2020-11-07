Milligan University basketball coach Bill Robinson says any extra time spent on the court will be beneficial to his team early this season.
He got his wish Saturday.
Milligan needed two extra periods to get past Point for a 102-100 double-overtime victory in an Appalachian Athletic Conference game at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.
“We didn’t have a scrimmage, so any time you get to play an extra 10 minutes, it’s nice,” said Robinson, whose team improved to 1-1 overall, 1-0 in the AAC. “We get more experience, experience together. The more time we can play against somebody else in a game situation will make us better.”
And coming out with a win makes it even better for Milligan, which had opened the season with a road loss to nationally ranked University of the Cumberlands.
“This gives a lot of energy going into next week,” Robinson said.
David Tripp led the way for Milligan with 33 points, and his fifth assist turned out to be for Milligan’s final basket. Moments after missing a layup, Tripp made a perfect pass to freshman point guard Finn McClure for an easy basket. That put the Buffaloes up 101-95 and they held on.
“David’s going to be our heart and soul and we know that,” Robinson said. “He had a great game today.”
Trip also blocked five shots and had eight rebounds.
Tyler Faulkenberry scored 25 of his 30 points after halftime for Milligan, including swishing three 3-pointers during a two-minute stretch midway through the second half. He went 7 for 13 from 3-point range and had eight rebounds before fouling out.
The Buffs were clinging to a 101-100 lead when Point’s Gentrell Taylor was fouled with 3.9 seconds left in the second overtime. Taylor had made 9 out of 10 free throws to that point, but bounced both attempts off the rim.
Milligan added a free throw from Josh Thomas for the final margin.
“I couldn’t be more proud of what they’re doing,” Robinson said. “It’s a great win for us.”
McClure had an accidental triple-double, getting 16 points to go along with his 10 assists and 10 turnovers.
Corey Bowen led Point (4-1 overall, 0-1 AAC) with 27 points. Taylor and Ray Reeves each contributed 18.
WOMEN
The Milligan women beat Point 76-68 for first-year coach Kylie Russell’s first victory after taking over for longtime coach Rich Aubrey.
Freshman Jaycie Jenkins had 15 points and 10 rebounds in her first AAC game as the Lady Buffs pulled away in the closing minutes.
Jenkins, from Daniel Boone High School, went 6 of 8 from the field, made all three of her free throws and did not commit a turnover.
Malarie Tallent added 11 points for Milligan, which improved to 1-2 overall, 1-0 in. The AAC.
The Buffs out-rebounded Point 51-31.
Point (1-1, 0-1) was led by Iyanna McMillan and Nicole Izuagie, who each scored 18 points.