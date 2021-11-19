VANCOUVER, Wash. — It’s tossed around a bit too loosely, but the word “historic” certainly applies to the day had by Milligan University’s cross country program.
With the Buffs and Lady Buffs capturing their first-ever national team championships, Milligan also produced its first individual national titlist — Alyssa Bearzi — in Friday’s NAIA meet held at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Championship Course.
Milligan became only the third school to take the men’s and women’s NAIA crowns in the same year. In the process, seven of the program’s runners (4 men, 3 women) achieved All-American status.
The Lady Buffs concluded their 2021 campaign undefeated against NAIA opponents. Their winning team score of 122 on Friday was 19 points ahead of second-place St. Francis.
“In this field, our ladies had to be darn near perfect today and they were,” said Chris Layne, named the NAIA men’s and women’s coach of the year. “I’ve said this before, but this is such a talented and resilient bunch and they absolutely put it together when it counted the most. I’m so happy for all of them.”
Bearzi entered the final lap of the 5-kilometer race in third place and tracked down the leaders over the last 2k, kicking her way to an 18:14 and winning the title by two seconds. The sophomore bested a field of 338 runners.
“Alyssa really started to turn the corner at the right time, so I felt both she and Lemi had a shot today,” Layne said. “They have worked in tandem and definitely helped each other take another step.”
Grad student Lemi Wutz reeled in her third All-American award and national top-10 showing, the first two coming as an undergrad at SCAD-Savannah. This year, Wutz finished fifth in 18:29 — her best-ever finish in a national event.
Avery DeWolf Burton, a senior, inserted her name as the fourth two-time All-American in Lady Buffs history, following in the footsteps of Milligan Hall of Famers Hannah Segrave, Gillian Giffen Johnson and Megan Lease. DeWolf Burton placed 11th in her final go-around, turning in an 18:38 effort.
Junior Caitlin Dominy finished 61st in 19:17 and sophomore Gracie Allen completed Milligan’s top five in 73rd (19:24).
Senior Gabrielle Mardis ran 19:35 to place 95th and Ali Burns rounded out the Buffs’ championship unit in 21:15.
MEN
A school-record four runners collected All-American honors to push the Buffs’ all-time count to 16. Milligan took the team title with a score of 115, well ahead of runner-up St. Mary (Kan.) at 175.
“Having the opportunity to sit back and watch this men’s team all year, I knew they were special, but this is a tough league at the top and you have to do it on the day — and in this sport there are no givens,” Layne said. “I’m extremely proud of every guy in this program and this will be something they’ll take with them the rest of their lives.”
Sophomore Aaron Jones emerged an All-American for the second straight season. He also repeated Milligan’s top national finisher, completing the 8-kilometer course in 25:21 to place 11th.
Senior Nathan Baker became the Buffs’ second three-time All-American, following in the footsteps of school hall of famer Austin Ellis. Baker (25:29) finished 14th in his final run.
Sophomore Eli Cramer became an All-American for the second straight season, crossing the line in 25:40 to place 20th. Graduate student Will Stockley (25:47), running in his first national event for the Buffs, took 27th.
Junior Jake Crow closed the book on the Buffs’ top five with a 26:14 time, good for 58th.
Freshman Bryn Woodall posted a 27:00 to place 131st, then grad student Alex Mortimer completed Milligan’s top seven in 27:12 — good for 156th out of 332 competitors.