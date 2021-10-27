Milligan earned its second straight Appalachian Athletic Conference Fall Championship women’s golf title, posting a two-day score of 647 to win by four strokes at the Barnsley Gardens Resort in Adairsville, Georgia, earlier this week.
The first-place finish marked the ninth consecutive year the Buffs have posted a top-two finish at the AAC Fall Championship. The result gives Milligan the inside track on securing the regular-season title, which is determined by the overall scores of the fall and spring conference championships.
Reining AAC player of the year Alayna Perryman and freshman Kate Castle earned all-tournament laurels as the duo tied for third in the 61-golfer field at 156 strokes. Perryman carded a plus-five 78 in both rounds while Castle logged a 77 and 79 to secure a top-five showing in her first AAC Championship appearance. Gabby Hammond made it three Buffs in the top-10 with an eighth-place showing at 164 strokes (81-83). Sarah Castle tied for 13th after shooting 84 in both rounds to finish at 168 strokes. Meryl Castle and Emma Brown tied for 15th at 169 strokes.
Volleyball
Milligan Hall of Famer and 14-year volleyball head coach Doneva Bays was announced as Milligan’s first-ever senior woman administer (SWA) for athletics earlier this week. The purpose of the SWA role is to promote meaningful representation of women in the leadership and management of intercollegiate sports at Milligan. Bays has played a role in all four of Milligan volleyball’s national tournament appearances, leading Milligan to the NAIA postseason as a senior in 1996 and coaching the Buffs to the NAIA Tournament each of the last three seasons.
On the volleyball court, Milligan honored senior Carley Gregory Tuesday night for surpassing 1,000 career kills in the Buffs’ home finale. Gregory added 10 more kills, including the clincher, as Milligan defeated Kentucky Christian in four sets to move to 10-8 in AAC play. The Buffs are seeking their 13th-straight season over .500 in AAC play with three regular season games remaining on the schedule.
Men’s and women’s basketball
The Milligan men’s and women’s basketball teams tip off their 2021-22 seasons this week. Milligan’s men opened their season Tuesday night with a 102-83 defeat at perennial NAIA powerhouse Cumberland’s 102-83. The Buffs shot 53.4 percent from the field, made seven-of-13 three-pointers and had four players score in double figures in the opener, but the Patriots knocked down 15-of-32 threes and had three 20-point scorers. Despite graduating two of the Buffs’ top three scorers from last winter, including All-AAC First Team guard David Tripp, Milligan returns seven players who averaged double-digit minutes last year.
The Milligan women’s basketball team starts its season Friday and Saturday at the RedStorm Classic in Ohio. The Buffs take on host Rio Grande on Friday and Indiana-East on Saturday. AAC freshman of the year Jaycie Jenkins returns after averaging 17.5 points and 8.8 rebounds in her debut season with the Buffs. Overall, Milligan returns its four leading scorers from last winter and adds a pair of key international transfers in Malta native Kristy Galea and Spaniard Aida Castell Munoz. Galea spent two seasons at NCAA Division II Alderson Broaddus and Munoz played two seasons for Jefferson College in Texas.
Men’s bowling
Jameson Whaley took 10th in a field of over 200 bowlers at the Thomas Burris Memorial over the weekend. The freshman cleared 1,105 pins for an average of 221 pins over five teams. He posted the second-highest single game at the event with a 279 in game two, along with a 255 in his opening game.
As a team, the Buffs finished 17th in the Thomas Burris Memorial with 6,716 pins over five games of individual play and 12 baker games. Milligan improved on its results (22nd place, 4,231 pins) from the previous day’s Lynne Jordan Memorial that followed the same format.