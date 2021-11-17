Milligan’s No. 2 women’s and No. 3 men’s cross country teams are in Vancouver, Washington, for Friday’s 2021 NAIA Cross Country National Championships.
The men race at 1:30 p.m. and women take off at 2:30.
Both teams captured Appa- lachian Athletic Conference (AAC) titles two weeks ago in Georgia. The men had six of the top seven finishers while the women produced five of the top seven individuals at the AAC Championships.
Sophomore Aaron Jones was the AAC’s individual champion for the second straight season and was named the USTFCCCA South Region Athlete of the Year. Sophomore Alyssa Bearzi captured the women’s individual AAC crown and graduate student Lemi Wutz was the AAC runner-up and the USTFCCCA South Region athlete of the year.
Head coach Chris Layne was named USTFCCCA South Region coach of the year on both the men’s and women’s sides for the second year in a row.
All-time, Milligan boasts 25 cross country All-Americans (13 women, 12 men). The Buffs have posted top-15 finishes in the women’s championship race each of the last six years. Milligan’s men recoded their highest-ever finish with a third-place showing last spring.
The Buffs have four returning All-Americans on the men’s side in Jones, Nathan Baker and Eli Cramer. Avery DeWolf Burton captured All-American laurels with a sixth-place finish last year and Wutz was a two-time cross country All-American at SCAD-Savannah.
Men’s Soccer
The Milligan University men’s soccer team has earned an at-large bid to the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship Opening Round.
It marks the second straight season the Buffs have earned an national postseason spot, third time overall and the first time that Milligan reached the postseason via at-large berth.
The No. 16 Buffs have been ranked in every NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 poll and peaked at No. 9 during the season. Milligan defeated four teams that were receiving votes in the top 25, including No. 11 Dalton State.
The Buffs led the nation with 11 shutouts and rank top 10 in the country in goals per game (4.17) and goals against average (0.54).
Milligan was tabbed as the No. 2 seed in the Fort Wayne bracket, hosted by Indiana Tech. Milligan will take on third-seeded William Penn from Iowa. The Statesmen notched four wins over ranked opponents in 2021, including a 2-1 victory over No. 1 Missouri Valley, the defending NAIA national champions.
The Buffs and (RV) Statesmen will collide Thursday at 4 p.m. The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 9 Indiana Tech and (RV) Warner Pacific Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of Saturday’s game advances to Decatur, Alabama, the final site of the 2021 NAIA National Championship.
Swimming
Milligan’s No. 2-ranked and No. 4-ranked men’s and women’s swim teams are primed to swim some of their fastest times of the season at the Buffs’ midseason meet, the Fall Frenzy Invitational, in Charlotte this weekend.
Hosted by Queens (N.C.), the meet will feature some of the top NCAA Division II teams in country, including No. 2 Queens and No. 4 Wingate on the men’s side and No. 2 Wingate and No. 3 Queens on the women’s side.
Sophomores Stephen Gilbert and Gabby MacPherson swept the AAC’s swimmer-of-the-week awards this past week for their efforts against Lynchburg and Roanoke at Liberty University last Saturday.
Gilbert recorded an NAIA “A” cut and school record in the 200 freestyle at 1:39.85. He recorded a pair of provisional times and first-place finishes in the 100 free (46.70) and 400 IM (4:08.82). All three of his individual swims ranked top three nationally and his 200 free was the second-fastest in the NAIA this season.
MacPherson won the 100 fly (1:00.48) and 200 fly (2:10.38) with NAIA provisional times. Both swimmers helped their respective teams to a pair of NAIA “A” cuts in the 400 medley and 400 free relays to bookend the meet.