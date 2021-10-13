The Appalachian Athletic Conference fall championships are right around the corner as the Milligan men’s golf team heads to the Barnsley Resort in Adairsville, Georgia, on Monday. The women’s AAC Fall Championship will take place the following week on Oct. 25-26.
Both Milligan golf teams took home hardware from their final pre-championship tune-up at the Nick England Memorial at the Cattails at Meadowview on Monday.
Carter Counts was the men’s medalist after posting a 3-under 68 and winning a three-way playoff. Alvaro Huidobro also carded a 68 and took second by virtue of the playoff. Milligan took the top two spots in the team standings with Milligan “orange” and “black” both shooting 292 for the day. Milligan “orange” claimed the top overall spot after a five-hole playoff.
Emma Brown captured medalist honors on the women’s side with an even-par 71. Sarah Castle and Gabby Hammond both posted 1-over 72s to finish second. Milligan’s “black” unit took home the team title at 300 strokes while Milligan “orange” finished second with a team score of 304. Third-place Emory & Henry finished 41 strokes behind Milligan’s second-place squad.
Milligan’s men finished seventh at last year’s AAC Fall Championship. Milligan women’s golf is currently ranked No. 18 in the nation and swept both AAC Fall and Spring championship events last season.
CROSS COUNTRY
Milligan’s nationally ranked cross country teams returned to McAlpine Creek Park in Charlotte for the Royals Challenge last Friday. The No. 2 women’s cross country team finished second of 29 teams at the “gold” race that included four NCAA Division I programs and three nationally ranked NCAA Division II teams. Lemi Wutz posted her third-straight top-five finish with a fourth-place showing in the 300-runner field at 17:13.
Alyssa Bearzi took eighth at 17:37 and Avery DeWolf Burton took 11th with a personal record of 17:43.
The No. 4 men’s cross country squad placed fourth out of 33 teams in the men’s “gold” race that included six NCAA Division I teams and three nationally ranked Division II units.
Aaron Jones broke the program’s 8k record set two weeks ago by Eli Cramer (24:17) with a 23:55 effort to finish 12th in the 337-runner field.
Nathan Baker joined Jones with a sub-24 minute time of 23:56 to finish 13th as the second-fastest man in Milligan XC history. Will Stockley (24:08) posted the third-fastest and Cramer (24:14) had the third- and fourth-fastest times in program history.
Milligan cross country wraps up its regular season at the second annual NAIA Southeast Classic, hosted by South Carolina Beaufort on Oct. 23.
SWIMMING
Milligan’s swim teams head to Emory & Henry on Friday night for their first dual meets of the season. Milligan swimming opened the season at the King Invitational two weeks ago. The Buffs opened the 2021-22 season in style with 25 NAIA provisional times, two NAIA “A” cuts and one new school record.
Brazilian freshman Andre Semensato set a program record in the 200 butterfly and hit four NAIA provisional times in his debut for the Buffs.
He broke the previous program record in the 200 fly by nearly two seconds with a 1:55.21 effort, good for second place and a provisional time. He won the 200 free (1:43.06) and took second in the 100 fly (51.28) with provisional times. He led off the Buffs' 400 free relay with a provisional time in the 100 free (47.71).
Stephen Gilbert, Gabby MacPherson, Maggie Blazo, Kaylee Williams and Tyler Cates all posted multiple provisional times in the season-opening meet.
Both Milligan’s men’s and women’s 400 medley relays achieved NAIA “A” cuts. The men’s quartet of Gilbert, Aubin Dulin, McCosh and Semensato recorded a 3:29.99, a full three seconds faster than the qualifying standard. The women's grouping of Cates, Williams, MacPherson and Blazo took fifth and hit the "A" cut with a time of 1:37.78.