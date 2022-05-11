The Milligan University cycling team took the USA Collegiate Road Cycling National Championships in Augusta, Georgia, on May 6-8 by storm as the Buffs captured five national titles and finished third overall in the team standings.
Olympic medalist Megan Jastrab led the charge for Milligan, combining with Madeline Bemis, Marjie Bemis and Madelline Mendoza to claim the Women’s Team Time Trial national title on the opening day of competition by over 18 seconds.
Jastrab went on to win the Women’s Road Race and Women’s Criterium on Saturday and Sunday. She ran away with the Women’s Omnium, the individual all-around national championship, to finish the weekend with four national titles. Her career total of six national titles is the most in Milligan history.
“To be able to sweep and captain the Women’s Team Time Trial to get three victories and take the overall, so four titles for her is a testament to how hard she works,” said head coach Zack Nave. “She works harder than anyone, she’s achieved more than anyone and it doesn’t stop her.”
On the men’s side, Ama Nsek made history as the first men’s cyclist to win an event national championship as he out-sprinted the field to a national championship in the Men’s Criterium. A professional criterium rider, Nsek competes for Best Buddies Racing, a team donates half its winnings to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“The team’s plan was to try to control the race to make into a field sprint because that’s my specialty,” said Nsek. “I realized [the opportunity to win] on lap two because we’re trying to keep it together — and we have some really strong guys — but the moment I saw [Colorado Mesa] put five guys on the front to try and keep it together, I was like, ‘okay, this race is ending in a field sprint.’”
The Buffs’ Men’s Team Time Trial unit of Bobby Comfort, Isaac Bryant, Adin Papell and Kyle Tiesler snagged a spot on the podium with a third-place showing. Bryant posted fifth-place finishes in the Men’s Road Race and in the final Men’s Omnium standings.
Milligan cycling finished third overall in the final team standings. The Buffs all-time event national championship total doubled to 10 after the road championships.
During the 2021-22 season, in addition to the Buffs’ third-place finish at road nationals, Milligan finished fourth at track nationals, fifth at cyclocross nationals and eighth at mountain bike nationals. For the 2021-22 season, the Buffs finished seventh in the USA Cycling National Collegiate Varsity Team Rankings at 232 points.
“It was great having a full year of championships and letting people who have been on campus and training cut it loose,” said head coach Nave. “Last year we had a great team and didn’t get to race. To walk away winning four of six of the events and Megan won the overall as well. We talked about it, it looked good on paper and it went out and happened. I’d say it’s the most successful national championship we’ve ever been to.”
Women’s Flag Football
Milligan is headed to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Friday for the NAIA National Invitational. The Buffs will take on top-ranked Thomas on Thursday at 9 a.m. and either Webber International or Kansas Wesleyan at 1:30 p.m. in pool play. Bracket play begins Friday.
Milligan owns a 1-5 record on the season. The Buffs defeated Cottey 7-6 in their first-ever home game at Anglin Field. The Buffs and Comets split a pair of games on March 16 with Brooke Housley connecting with Mya Eury, Bethany Stephens and Liz Burns for touchdowns.
Baseball
Milligan’s baseball team had its deepest run in the Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament since 2014 as the Buffs were one of the final two teams left standing in Side A of the tournament bracket. Milligan posted an 11-2 win over St. Andrews and 14-2 triumph over Montreat. No. 2 Tennessee Wesleyan handed Milligan both of its tournament losses as the eventual champs knocked the Buffs out on Sunday with a 5-4 10-inning contest.
Brock Browning and Braden Spano earned spots on the AAC All-Tournament Team. Browning allowed just two runs in 12 innings of work. He posted a three-inning save in Milligan’s win over St. Andrews and tossed a complete game in the Buffs’ 14-2 elimination game victory over Montreat. Spano reached base safely in all four games and hit .429 with three doubles and six runs batted in.