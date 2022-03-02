Milligan University’s swim teams are in Columbus, Georgia, this week for the NAIA national meet.
The Buffs are bringing seven men and seven women to the meet. Milligan's men were ranked No. 5 and the women were No. 6 in the final regular season national rankings.
Milligan will compete in all 10 relays at the national championship meet with nine relays seeded in the top eight. The Buffs are also scheduled to compete in 25 individual events over the final three days. Milligan has 11 swimmers seeded in the top eight in the respective individual events.
Sophomore Stephen Gilbert owns the No. 1 seed in the men's 400 individual medley and 200 backstroke and is the fourth seed in the 200 IM. Gabby MacPherson owns the third seed in the 500 freestyle and 200 butterfly and the eight seed in the 1,650 free. Andre Bazzana enters with top-five times in the 200 free, 200 fly and the No. 10 mark in the 500 free.
Tyler Cates has top-five seeds both backstroke events and Wiktor Perkowski owns top-10 seeds in the 100 fly and 100 back. Maggie Blazo enters the meet ranked 10th in the 100 back, 12th in the 200 free and 13th in the 50 free. Kaylee Williams has top-13 seeds in both breaststroke events.
Last year's NAIA meet was canceled due to COVID-19. Milligan earned 12 (eight individual, four relay) women's All-America awards from the CSCAA and the men took nine (four individual, five relay) CSCAA All-America honors.
Track & Field
Milligan University’s indoor track & field teams sent 10 men and six women to South Dakota for the NAIA national meet this week. Milligan will have individuals competing in seven individual events and will run men’s and women’s distance medley relays at the national championships.
Heading into the national championship meet, Milligan has five athletes seeded in the top eight of their respective events. Freshman Bryn Woodall is Milligan's highest-seeded athlete as he ranks fourth in the men's 3k. Sophomore Alyssa Bearzi captured the women's cross country national title in November and is seeded fifth in the women's 5k. Senior Avery DeWolf Burton was the national runner-up and All-American in the 3k last year and owns the sixth seed in the event this winter.
Sophomore Aaron Jones is set to make his indoor nationals debut as the No. 6 seed in the 5k. Sophomore Eli Cramer joins Jones as the No. 9 seed in the 5k. Will Stockley posted national qualifying times in four different events this season. He's entered as the No. 8 seed in the mile at the NAIA National Championships.
Milligan's women's DMR is seeded ninth and the men are 11th heading into the NAIA National Championships. Both of Milligan's DMRs achieved All-America status at last year's national championships.
Last winter, Milligan had two individual national champions and two national runners-up at the indoor championship meet.
Baseball
Milligan baseball is off to a 16-5 start and holds a 6-0 record in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play. Milligan notched league sweeps over both CIU and Bryan, both teams that were receiving votes in the NAIA national rankings. Through February, the Buffs rank fifth nationally in stolen bases (63), sixth in opposing batting average (.202) and 11th in earned run average (.2.89).
The Buffs square off with No. 5 Tennessee Wesleyan in Athens, Tenn. this weekend. Last year, Milligan notched an extra-inning victory of then-No. 1 TWU.