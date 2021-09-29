Both of Milligan’s cross country teams made history last week before they even toed the line at the Queen City Invite at Charlotte on Friday evening.
In the first regular-season edition of the 2021 NAIA Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 polls, both squads achieved noteworthy milestones.
Milligan’s women matched their highest ranking in program history at No. 2 overall and made its 48th straight appearance in the national rankings. The Buffs last peaked at No. 2 in the nation in seven in- season polls during the 2007 season.
The Milligan men were slotted No. 6, but collected the first-ever No. 1 vote in program history. Last week’s poll marked the 17th consecutive men’s national top 25 that’s featured the Buffs and was the fifth time in the last eight polls that Milligan was in the top 10.
At the Queen City Invite, both of the Buffs’ cross country teams lived up to their billing as Milligan took home both team titles from Charlotte.
Milligan’s women’s cross country team bested 31 other teams, including seven NCAA Division I programs, at the Queen City Invite. Graduate transfer Lemi Wutz matched Milligan’s all-time cross country 5k record at 17:08, tying her with four-time NAIA national champion and Milligan Hall of Famer Hannah Segrave. Wutz was the race’s runner-up, finishing second behind Queens’ Fatima Alanis.
Sophomore Alyssa Bearzi became the third-fastest woman in Milligan cross country history, behind Wutz and Segrave, with a 17:24 in her second-ever meet for the Buffs. She finished fourth overall.
Avery DeWolf Burton took 10th at 17:57 and Gracie Allen (18:15) and Caitlin Dominy (18:22) both set personal bests to finish among the top 25 in the 262-runner field.
The men’s cross country team took first in a field of 34 teams, including five NCAA Division opponents. In a field of 310 runners, Milligan had five finishers in the top 11 with a 10-second spread (24:17-24:27).
Sophomore Eli Cramer set Milligan’s all-time 8k cross country record with a 24:17, breaking three-time All-American Austin Ellis’ record that stood for nearly 10 years.
Graduate student Will Stockley became the third-fastest 8k runner in school history in his second-ever race for the Buffs. He took seventh at 24:20.
Sophomore Aaron Jones finished ninth to become the fourth-fastest men’s cross country 8k runner in team history. Junior Jake Crow finished immediately after Jones to become Milligan’s fifth-fastest cross country man.
Senior Nathan Baker rounded out the Buffs’ top five with an 11th-place finish in 24:27. Baker improved upon his personal-best time by 27 seconds and left as the sixth-fastest runner in Buffs’ men’s cross country history.
Wutz and Cramer were honored as the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s Runners of the Week after their historic outings in Charlotte.
GOLF
The Milligan University men’s and women’s golf teams welcomed 10 women’s and nine men’s teams to the East Tennessee Collegiate at the Johnson City Country Club earlier this week.
Both tournament medalists were Milligan University golfers as the Buffs posted top-three team finishes in both the men’s and women’s tournaments.
Senior Jenny Simonsen set Milligan’s all-time 36-hole tournament record with a 1-over 145. She shot even-par (72) in round one and a 1-over 73 on Tuesday to clinch the individual title by four strokes and become the eighth medalist in Milligan women’s golf history.
Senior Alayna Perryman joined Simonsen on the all-tournament team after carding a two-round 150 (76-74) to tie for third. Seniors Emma Brown and Izzy Griggs used solid second rounds to post top-10 finishes at the 65-player event.
As a team, Milligan’s women took second with 628 strokes, three back of SCAD Atlanta. Milligan’s day two total of 310 strokes matched SCAD Atlanta as the top round at the tournament. The No. 10 Buffs also finished 24 strokes ahead of No. 20 Cumberlands.
Sophomore Ty Beasley posted a 3-under 141 (69-72) to take the men’s title. Over the two-day event, Beasley posted six birdies to three bogeys with 26 pars.
Milligan’s men placed third overall at 628 strokes (318-310). Freshman Alvaro Huidobro finished sixth with a 1-over 145 (72-72).
SEASON DEBUTS
The Milligan University men’s bowling team will begin its first-ever season under head coach Brian Rickert. The Buffs are headed to Bowling Green for the MSC Baker Classic this weekend.
Milligan’s nationally ranked men’s and women’s swim teams begin their seasons at the Kingsport Aquatic Center for the King Invitational. Both Milligan teams ended the 2020-21 season ranked in the NAIA’s top 10 nationally.