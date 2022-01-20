On a cold Thursday night outside, the Milligan women’s basketball team was on fire inside Steve Lacy Fieldhouse during an Appalachian Athletic Conference game against Columbia International.
The Lady Buffs avenged their only league loss of the season, whipping the Lady Rams 98-77.
Former Daniel Boone standout Jaycie Jenkins racked up for Milligan, recording 28 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals.
The scoring onslaught is a season high in points for Milligan, which finished 12 of 28 from 3-point range — also a season high for long-range buckets.
“We were pumped up anyways because CIU was the only league loss we had and we responded to them,” Jenkins said. “We shut down all of their big players. We played well tonight as a team.”
Added Milligan coach Kylie Russell Greer: “CIU brings it every night. I’ve never been up by 15 points and been so nervous the whole time. They don’t give you any games and they’re hard to scout because they play so many great defenses.”
The score got a little too close for comfort toward the end of the contest. Milligan had a 21-point advantage with under six minutes to play, but CIU cut the lead all the way down to 13 with 2:10 left thanks to a tenacious full-court trapping defense.
“When you play teams like that, you’re never good because they play such great defense all the time,” Greer said. “They trapped us every time we got a rebound. They executed everything you need to make a great comeback.”
The scoring sheet was certainly diverse for Milligan (11-6, 11-1), which shot 50.9% from the field. Kaylee Hendrickson came off the bench to net 16 points, mostly on a trio of key 3-pointers in the third.
Former Unicoi County standout Halie Padgett topped the Lady Buffs in scoring with 17 points, plus she grabbed 10 rebounds. Kayla Romines had 13 and five assists.
Teneea Heston netted 25 for Columbia International on 9-for-22 shooting.
The crew from South Carolina dropped to 7-10 overall and a 5-7 worksheet in the league.
The first quarter was action-packed as Jenkins had nine points at the end of the period.
Columbia International scored with 1:37 left in the period to tie the game at 18 and neither defense would budge as the quarter ended in a deadlock.
Milligan built a seven-point lead with under three minutes left in the second quarter, but the Rams cut the deficit down to three with 2:10 left in the period.
The Lady Buffs finished off the second quarter on a 7-0 run and took a 10-point lead into the half. Jenkins was on fire to start out, hitting for 16 points on 5 of 8 shooting while grabbing five rebounds.
In the third, former Unicoi County sharpshooter Hendrickson scorched the net for three consecutive treys — helping push the lead out to 16 ... the largest of the game to that point.
“They were not on a run, but they had a couple of steals,” Jenkins said. “Kaylee came in, hit those shots and gave us some confidence.”
All of the long balls seemed to be going in for the Lady Buffs during the third as they nailed six and had a 70-53 advantage going into the final period.
Milligan is back in action on Saturday as it travels to Truett-McConnell and will be back home on Monday against Reinhardt.
MEN NOTCH CRUCIAL WIN
The Buffs burst out to a hot start and kept their foot to the floor in a crucial 92-73 over CIU.
Senior Trevor Hensley — another former Unicoi County sharpshooter — had a good night for Milligan, netting 23 points, 15 of which came in the second half.
“This was definitely a great team win and we believe that we can do that,” Hensley said. “Like coach has said: the only thing that has been consistent about our season is change. We’ve got different players going up and down every day.
“We believe that with our core guys that we can go out there and do that.”
Milligan (3-13, 2-11) notched the important league win thanks to a scoring sheet that was stuffed to the brim. Four players finished in double digits as Milligan shot 56.1% for the game.
Levontae Knox finished with 17 points, Piripi Korent had 11 and Josh Thomas produced 10. Korent hauled in a team-high eight rebounds while Knox added six boards and a half-dozen assists.
CIU (11-7, 7-6) also had four players score in double figures, led by DiAnthony Heathcock and Skyler McKinney with 15 each. Darrian Oates had 12 while Bryce Causey netted 10.
Heathcock (11) and McKinney (9) combined for 20 rebounds.
“All 10 guys that played scored,” Milligan coach Bill Robinson said. “Everybody was making contributions. The bench was into it and it was a fun night. This is something to build on.
“We’ve been getting better while losing and that doesn’t make sense, but that’s kind of the state of our season right now.”
The Buffs shared the ball in a good way, creating 16 assists on 37 field goals for the game.
Milligan grabbed the lead early and held it through the first half. The crisp offensive play of Robinson’s crew was different from what it has been so far this season.
“We found out today that Jackson Gabriel is going to be out a significant amount of time due to an ankle injury,” Robinson said. “He’s our best shooter. We’re sitting in the office today wondering where we are going to get points and how we’re going to score.
“We came out here and absolutely lit it up. I’m just so proud of the execution and the guys.”
The Buffs had a slim two-point lead at the break thanks to 55.9% shooting and scoring from a variety of players. Knox had 10 points at the break and Milligan had 10 assists on 21 baskets.
The Rams were also hot from the field, shooting 52.8%.