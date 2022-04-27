The Milligan University men’s golf team posted a runner-up finish at the Appalachian Athletic Conference Spring Championship and NAIA Direct Qualifier at the Barnsley Gardens Resort in Adairsville, Georgia on Tuesday.
The Buffs tied with Truett McConnell at 923 strokes for second place and took the runner-up trophy by virtue of a fifth-player final round tiebreaker.
Three Buffs posted top-10 individual finishes in the 65-player field. Alvaro Huidobro posted one of the three lowest scores in the final round to jump into the top five as he finished fourth at 227 strokes. Samuel Prater tied for sixth at 228 strokes and Dane Rheinecker placed 10th at 241 strokes in the 54-hole event.
Rheinecker earned All-AAC First Team status while Huidobro and Prater reeled in All-AAC Second Team honors.
No. 13 Milligan women’s golf heads to Barnsley Gardens next week for the AAC Women’s Spring Championship and NAIA Direct Qualifier. The Buffs took first place in the AAC Fall Championship by four strokes.
TRACK & FIELD
The Milligan University track & field teams totaled 20 All-AAC awards at the AAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Kermit Tipton Stadium over the weekend.
The Buffs’ men and women each captured four AAC titles. Alex Brittain claimed the 3k steeplechase title with a school record time of 9:39.54 and Ali Burns took the AAC title in the women’s steeplechase. Milligan swept the 5k with Avery DeWolf Burton and Will Stockley earning conference crowns.
Former Science Hill standout Aaron Jones set an AAC Championship record of 31:28.00 in the 10k. Caitlin Dominy won the women’s 1500. Both of Milligan’s 4x800 relays won conference championships.
All three of Milligan’s men’s relays, the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800, set program records. Sylas Chambers, Alex Windham, Austin Walker and Will Stockley combined for 7:49.00 in the 4x800, setting an AAC Championship meet record.
Stockley was honored as the AAC newcomer of the year. Sophomore Eli Cramer was posthumously honored as the AAC In Memorial Men's athlete of the year.
BASEBALL
Milligan baseball closes its winningest regular season (34-16) since 2009 on Thursday and Friday against No. 23 Reinhardt at Anglin Field.
The Buffs are one of four teams separated by a single game for the second-through-fourth spots in the AAC standings. Milligan enters with a 19-8 conference mark. Reinhardt brings an 18-9 record into the matchup.
The AAC Baseball Tournament at the Hunter-Wright Stadium in Kingsport begins next week.