The Milligan University swimming team brought home plenty of hardware from last week’s Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships.
Champions on the men’s side and runners-up on the women’s side, Milligan placed 19 swimmers on the all-conference first team and eight swimmers on the all-conference second team. Also, head coach Spencer Scarth was selected as the men’s coach of the year while eight-time AAC champion Stephen Gilbert earned the men’s swimmer of the year honor.
“To my knowledge, this is by far the most top-three finishes we have had on either side in our team’s history,” Scarth said. “I know we would have had some top three (or higher) at the national championships if we had them this year — which is a little bit of a disappointment as our highest individual finish was third, but we will be there next year.”
Milligan won 10 AAC titles on the men’s side and nine on the women’s side with five first-places finishes each. Gilbert led the Milligan men with five relay and three individual titles.
Freshmen Tyler Cates and Gabby MacPherson led Milligan with five titles each on the women’s side. Cates won two individual events and three relays while MacPherson won one individual event with four relays.
“I also know that we will be moving up in the rankings, which is exciting,” Scarth added. “On the academic side, we had nearly every upperclassman represented on the all-academic team, which once again goes to show how diligent they are outside of the pool.”
With the NAIA Swimming & Diving National Championships canceled this season, the successful AAC meet marked the end to Milligan’s season. The Buffs will next be in action in 2021-22.