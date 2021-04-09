CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A spot on the team podium was afforded the No. 9 Milligan men on Friday at the NAIA national cross country meet.
Led by All-American showings by Aaron Jones, Nathan Baker, Eli Cramer and Tim Thacker, the Buffs finished third in the 65th running of the men’s event, held at Seminole Valley Cross Country Course.
Milligan even had a chance to take it all, unofficially crossing mile marker No. 2 with a 21-point lead in the 8k race. With All-Americans Avery DeWolf and Bekah Owen showing the way, the fourth-ranked Lady Buffs chimed in with a seventh- place finish (5k) at Seminole.
“Obviously this was a banner day for our programs,” Milligan coach Chris Layne said. “Tough conditions for everyone racing due to the rain and mud, but I really thought both squads battled through both championship races. You can nitpick here and there, but it is really hard to ask anything more from these kids. Week after week they fight through all of this craziness, and they represent us so well at an extremely high level every time they compete.”
This marked the highest-ever national championship finish for Milligan’s men and matched the best national finish for any of the school’s athletics programs. It also marked the highest combined finish for men’s and women’s points as the two teams combined for a third-place finish.
Buffs place six in top 60
Jones (eighth in 24:48), Baker (11th, 24:51), Cramer (27th, 25:12) and Thacker (37th, 25:22) upped Milligan’s All-American tally for men’s cross country to 12. Furthermore, they combined for the highest number in a single Buffs season.
Jones claimed the best all-time finish in Milligan men’s history, topping Austin Ellis’ previous high of ninth in 2011.
Baker secured his second straight All-American effort after securing 22nd place at last year’s national championship.
The Buffs placed six runners in the top 60 as Jake Crow followed in 53rd in 25:42 and Alex Mortimer followed in 57th in 25:45. Pablo Rivas took 145th in 26:45.
“Every single guy ran well today, and it is hard not to look ahead and get excited because we get the lion’s share of this group back next year,” Layne said. “But for now, we are going to celebrate a big performance from these men.”
Lady Buffs maintain high standard
The 41st annual women’s race yielded Milligan’s second straight top-10 national finish and the program’s third top-8 showing in the last four years. The Lady Buffs have finished in the top 15 each of the last six seasons.
DeWolf and Owen paced Milligan for the second straight meet, dating back to last fall when the Buffs captured their 15th AAC title in the last 18 seasons.
It was the first Milligan race of the season not won outright by DeWolf, who placed sixth with a personal-best time of 17:53. The junior still nabbed the highest finish by a Lady Buffs harrier since Hannah Segrave was national runner-up in 2016.
Owen finished 18th with a personal-record time of 18:15.
Following DeWolf and Owen, who brought Milligan’s All-American total for women’s cross country to 13, were Gabrielle Mardis (61st in 18:49), Gracie Allen (131st, 19:25), Ali Burns (151st, 19:36), Caitlin Dominy (178th, 19:47) and Lauren Spry (183rd, 19:49).
“Coming in, I thought we may have been slightly over-ranked on the women’s side,” Layne said. “But you never know until the gun goes off, so I was really pleased with the girls and how they finished.
“Avery and Bekah have carried a heavy load and they keep stepping up. I was also really proud of our young crew this morning.”