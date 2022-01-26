The Milligan University baseball team enters the 2022 season under third-year coach Skyler Barnett looking to continue its ascent in the competitive Appalachian Athletic Conference. The Buffs begin the 2022 campaign with a four-game series at USC Beaufort on Friday and Saturday.
2021 SEASON REVIEW
Milligan posted its best season since 2010 as the Buffs recorded a 27-23 overall record. Milligan finished fourth out of 12 teams in the AAC, its highest league finish since 2012.
The Buffs earned four wins over ranked opponents in 2021, including a 2-1 extra-inning victory over No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan. They also knocked off No. 15 Bryan and won two-of-three at No. 17 Reinhardt. Milligan was eliminated from the AAC tournament after losses to CIU and Truett McConnell.
“Last season came with many ups, downs, and learning opportunities as it was myself and staff’s first full season at the helm,” said Barnett. “Finishing the way we did was something were not proud of, however, we feel positive where the program is heading. We feel like from year-to-year, we’re bringing a more competitive brand of baseball. We’re looking forward to seeing what this spring brings.”
KEY RETURNERS
Brandon Marello returns as one of the top two-way players in the AAC. As a pitcher, he ranked third 10th nationally last season with a 2.04 ERA. In 66 1/3 innings, he allowed 15 earned runs and racked up 62 strikeouts. On offense, he tied for the team lead with 39 runs and 10 stolen bases, and used 20 walks to post a .429 on-base percentage.
Anthony Guzman comes back to the Buffs' outfield after an all-conference season in which he led Milligan in batting (.351) and home runs (7). He scored 39 runs and drove in 39 more. He enjoyed hitting streaks of 16 and 14 games.
Chancery Hall, a three-year contributor in the outfield and out of the bullpen, led Milligan with 42 RBI, five triples and 22 extra base hits. He logged a .268 batting average and swatted six home runs.
Braden Spano hit .287 with four home runs and 34 RBI. Senior outfielder Justin Greene, also made a splash after transferring from Louisiana Lafayette. Greene hit .339, homered four times and knocked in 38 runs. He closed last season on a 17-game hitting streak.
Brock Browning was second on the roster with 48 2/3 innings pitched and second on the team with 49 strikeouts.
Senior infielders Robert Salcedo and Casey Haire combined with Marello to man the Buffs’ middle infield spots in 2021. Salcedo hit .311 in 103 at-bats and Haire hit .274 with two home runs and 30 RBI. Haire walked 24 times, scored 24 runs and recorded eight doubles.
Augustus Fraley appeared in 84 games and recorded a .321 batting average and .442 on-base percentage as a designated hitter, first baseman and pinch hitter last spring. Eric Rigsby closed the season at third base.
Senior right-hander Jack Bembry returns after making five starts and recording a 3.80 ERA in 23 2/3 innings in 2021. The Buffs' bullpen also welcomes back sophomore left-hander Garrett Bowman, junior lefty Graham Hooker, senior Colin Wagner, sophomore Andrei Beal and sophomore southpaw TJ Kuhn.
NEWCOMERS
Milligan baseball welcomes over 20 newcomers, freshman and transfers, to the mix for 2021.
Two key transfers return to the area and are set to redshirt for the 2022 season. Sophomore outfielder and left-handed pitcher Cade Elliot starred at Daniel Boone and joins the Buffs from the University of Tennessee. Junior catcher Logan Hullette had a standout career at Dobyns-Bennett high school and went on to play at Walters State and Radford University before enrolling at Milligan last fall.
Right-handed pitcher and infielder Gaven Jones from Daniel Boone High school is one of several freshmen who could make an impact in 2022.