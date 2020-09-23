Milligan University announced last month that it was beginning a women’s flag football team.
Now that team has a coach.
Rachel Sianez has been hired to coach the fledgling program, which will start in the spring and really get going next year.
Sianez, who goes by the nickname “Coach Mac” in reference to her middle name, is a California native with an extensive background in fitness. She comes to Milligan from Las Vegas, where she spent the past nine months working as operations manager and member consultant at a fitness center. She was also an assistant soccer coach at San Joaquin Delta College.
“We are excited to add Coach Mac as our first head coach for women’s flag football,” said Mark Fox, Milligan vice president for athletics and student development. “She is coming from an area, Las Vegas, which is at the forefront of women’s flag football, and hopefully this will provide dividends during the initial recruiting process and team development.”
Sianez graduated from Bethany College in Kansas in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in exercise science and minors in nutrition and business. She is also working toward a Master of Science in kinesiology from California Baptist University in Riverside, California.
Sianez is a certified personal trainer through National Academy of Sports Medicine and a certified strength and conditioning specialist through National Strength and Conditioning Association.
“I am excited and blessed for the opportunity to be able to assist Milligan University making history in women’s sports,” Sianez said. “It has always been my goal and life mission to help young women continue playing the sport that they love. It’s an honor to help make a footprint in this growing sport.”
The Milligan program is being partly funded with a grant from the NFL. The team will play its first season with athletes already on campus. Sianez will begin recruiting and offering scholarships for the following school year.
“I intend for the team to keep up with the standard of Milligan University, as well as be an example of servant-leadership for years to come,” she said “My goal is to set a great foundation for the program right off the bat to help make these women successful on and off the field. I aim to make Milligan’s flag football program stand out throughout the country.”
Women’s flag football will be the 29th sport offered at Milligan, the 16th for women. The NAIA plans to put on a tournament for the sport in 2022.