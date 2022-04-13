The Milligan University men’s and women’s golf teams captured titles at the Mountain Empire Intercollegiate at the Elizabethton Golf Course earlier this week.
Milligan’s men posted a minus-nine 567 (282-285) two-day total to take the championship by 11 strokes.
Alvaro Huidobro went minus-five for the tournament with rounds of 68 and 71 to finish with 139 strokes. Jonathan Liggett joined Huidobro on the all-tournament squad with a 140 (72-68) to finish tied for third. Dane Rheinecker tied for fifth at 143 strokes and Samuel Prater was ninth at 146. Brandon Hammond recorded a 147 to tie for 10th.
The No. 13 Milligan women’s golf team finished first out of nine teams with a total of 622 strokes (312-310). Milligan’s women posted the two lowest rounds of the event and finished 48 strokes ahead of second-place Point.
Senior Alayna Perryman captured her second individual title of the season as she logged a 75 on Tuesday to secure a first-place finish at 153 strokes. Kate Castle and Sarah Castle both earned all-tournament honors as the sisters tied for third with 157 strokes.
Gabby Hammond took sixth with a score of 159 and Emma Brown’s ninth-place showing made it five Buffs in the top 10 of the 48-woman field.
TENNIS
Milligan men’s and women’s teams began play in the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday.
Both squads posted double-digit wins during the regular season and each earned the sixth seed in the AAC tournament at the Champions Club in Chattanooga. Both the Milligan men and women are matched up with Union, which owns the third seed in both events and the No. 10 ranking in the latest men’s and women’s polls.
BASEBALL
Milligan completed a three-game sweep of Johnson over the weekend to secure its first 30-win season since 2010.
With three AAC series left in the regular season, the Buffs sit in sole possession of second place in the AAC standings with a 16-5 league record. Milligan’s final three conference opponents in April are Point, Truett McConnell and Reinhardt before the AAC tournament in May.