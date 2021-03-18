Milligan landed a title-winning punch Thursday.
With the top two teams in the Appalachian Athletic Conference colliding, Milligan University men’s soccer team came out on top of a 2-1 decision over Tennessee Wesleyan to claim the league’s crown.
This marked the first time the Buffs won the AAC since earning it back-to-back in 2011 and 2012. The Buffs (10-1 overall) won the league with a record of 9-1 and have a five-game winning streak.
Tennessee Wesleyan (9-3 overall and 8-2 AAC) looked well on its way to victory with a goal just 18 minutes into the contest. However, the Buffs responded quickly with Luke Bennett equalizing less than six minutes later when senior Raphael Sefriou’s free kick found Bennett for the finish.
Charlie Betts was net worthy in the 67th minute, getting an assist from Albert Montragull. It was Betts’ third goal of the season.
Tennessee Wesleyan was not without its chances over the last 23 minutes of play. The Bulldogs tallied three corner kicks and three shots in the final 23 minutes, one shot missing wide on a great scoring chance in the final minute.
In all, Milligan outshot Tennessee Wesleyan 12-8, while both teams took three shots on goal. Goalkeeper Jan Kuepper made two saves for the Buffaloes.
Since the formation of the AAC in 2000, Milligan has won the men’s soccer title five times.
Next up for the Buffs, Milligan will be the No. 1 seed with home-field advantage in the upcoming AAC tournament. The tournament is set to include the top four teams, with the semifinal round matches to be played between March 29-31 and the championship match to be played between April 5-7.