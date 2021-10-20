The Milligan University cycling team posted an eighth-place team finish in the 2021 Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships in Durango, Colorado, over the weekend.
The Buffs snagged a podium appearance with Kyle Tiesler, Marjie Bemis and Brody McDonald combining for a fourth-place showing in the team relay race.
Bemis led Milligan’s women at the event with a pair of top-10 efforts. She took ninth in the cross country race and seventh in the short trail cross country race. Elijah Johnson took eighth in the men’s omnium after scoring in three different events (downhill, STXC and cross country).
Milligan cycling turns its attention to the 2021 Cyclocross National Championships, which will be held Dec. 7-12 at Cantigny Park in Illinois.
MEN'S GOLF
Graduate student Dane Rheinecker posted a top-five finish at the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Fall Men’s Golf Championship earlier at the Barnsley Gardens Resort in Georgia.
Rheinecker posted a three-under 69 in his final round to finish the 54-hole tournament with 220 strokes. He entered the final round tied for 15th and jumped 11 spots to finish tied for fourth overall. Of the AAC golfers at the event, Rheinecker posted the second-best overall score, only behind medalist John Houk of Tennessee Wesleyan.
Milligan finished fifth out of the 10 AAC teams at the Fall Championship and ninth out of the 15 teams that attended. Freshman Alvaro Huidobro secured a top-25 finish playing in his first-ever AAC championship event with a 232 (77-77-78) over three rounds to tie for 25th.
HOME STRETCH
Milligan’s fall sports are quickly approaching the end of their regular seasons and AAC postseason play.
No. 18 Milligan women’s golf is set to compete for the AAC Women’s Golf Fall Championship next Monday and Tuesday at the Barnsley Gardens Resort. Milligan volleyball is less than two weeks away from concluding its regular season. The Buffs are on track to post their 13th-straight winning season in AAC play as Milligan sits in sixth-place in the AAC standings at 9-7 with five games left to play.
The Milligan University soccer teams are down to their final two weeks of regular season action as well. No. 15 Milligan men’s soccer looks to secure a top-two seed in the AAC Tournament as they entered the week 11-2 (7-2 AAC). The Buffs head to Reinhardt on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s AAC championship game.
Milligan women’s soccer earned significant road wins at CIU and Columbia each of the last two weekends to enter this week with a 5-4-1 AAC record. The Buffs could vie for a top-six finish in the AAC standings with solid results over the next four games. Both Milligan soccer teams will celebrate Senior Day next Wednesday against Bluefield.