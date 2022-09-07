Dominy_Caitlin 090522.jpg

Milligan senior Caitlin Dominy was named the NAIA national runner of the week after finishing in the top 10 against a field with several NCAA Division I runners at Appalachian State last Friday.

 Natalia Rivas-Foster/Milligan University

The No. 1-ranked Milligan University cross country teams got off to a strong start in their season openers at Appalachian State’s Covered Bridge Open last Friday.

Despite both teams holding out key runners, the Buffs proved highly competitive in a Division I heavy field. Milligan’s women finished fourth of 13 teams and finished ahead of five Division I institutions, including Louisville. The men took fifth of 13 teams and bested four DI programs in the process.

