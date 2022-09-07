The No. 1-ranked Milligan University cross country teams got off to a strong start in their season openers at Appalachian State’s Covered Bridge Open last Friday.
Despite both teams holding out key runners, the Buffs proved highly competitive in a Division I heavy field. Milligan’s women finished fourth of 13 teams and finished ahead of five Division I institutions, including Louisville. The men took fifth of 13 teams and bested four DI programs in the process.
Senior Caitlin Dominy collected runner of the week honors from the Appalachian Athletic Conference on Monday and NAIA national runner of the week laurels on Wednesday. Dominy was the only non-Division I runner to break into the top 10 in the 135-runner field at App State.
She posted a personal best time of 17:51.9, which landed her in the No. 8 spot in Milligan’s all-time women’s cross country 5k leaderboard. Four of Milligan’s top five women recorded personal bests in the opener, including freshman Lizzy Lucason, who finished 12th in 17:57.
In the men’s race, returning All-Americans Will Stockley and Aaron Jones led the way for the Buffs. Stockley finished 15th in 25:54 and was named the AAC men’s runner of the week. Jones took 28th with a 26:18 effort.
In total, Milligan had four top-40 finishers as transfer Arran Kearney and Alex Brittain finished 38th and 39th, respectively.
Milligan cross country returns to action Sept. 23 at the Queen City Invitational in Charlotte.
Cycling
Milligan University is sending seven riders to Indianapolis to compete in the USA Cycling 2022 Collegiate Track National Championships at the Major Taylor Velodrome.
The four women heading to Indianapolis for Milligan are: Gabriella Cedillos-Dixon, Morgan Johnston, Makayla MacPherson and Madelline Mendoza. Trevor August, Brody McDonald and Adin Papell make up the men’s contingent at track nationals.
Last fall, Milligan finished fourth overall in the team standings at the Collegiate Track National Championships. The Buffs achieved eight individual podiums and three team podiums.
Megan Jastrab led the Milligan women with runner-up showings in the individual pursuit and points race and notched podium appearnces in the match sprints, overall omnium and scratch race. McDonald was the runner-up in the men’s points race and took bronze in the scratch race and overall omnium.
Johnston, MacPherson, August and Papell will make their collegiate track nationals debut while Cedillos-Dixon, Mendoza and McDonald return for their second national championship appearance on the track.
Golf
Milligan golf teams both begin their seasons at events hosted by Coastal Georgia next week. The men will play at Sanctuary Golf Club and Milligan’s women will play at Jekyll Island.
The Milligan women enter the season No. 12 in the NAIA preseason coaches’ poll. The Buffs spent the entire 2021-22 season in the national rankings and finished 16th at the NAIA National Championships.
Milligan women’s golf has made six national championship appearance in the last eight year. Four of the Buffs’ top five players return on the women’s side, including multi-year All-American Alayna Perryman.
The Milligan men’s golf team is receiving votes in the NAIA Preseason Coaches’ Poll. A strong spring semester last year was capped by a runner-up showing at the NAIA Direct Qualifier/AAC Spring Championship. Three of Milligan’s top five players from last season return this fall.