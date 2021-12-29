Coming off the unprecedented challenges of 2020, Milligan University student-athletes turned in perhaps the most accomplished calendar year in school history in 2021.
Milligan saw a current student-athlete claim Olympic bronze for Team USA, won its first two NAIA national championships on the same day, captured five individual NAIA national championships, won eight Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) titles and made 13 NAIA national championship appearances with eight top-10 national finishes.
Individually, 52 Buffs earned All-America honors in 11 different sports. Eight were named Academic All-America, including two Academic All-America Team Members of the Year and two more collected USTFCCCA Athlete of the Year honors.
In July, Milligan finished 13th in the Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings for 2020-21, which are based on each institution’s finish at the NAIA national championships for each sport. Through fall 2021, Milligan ranks seventh nationally in the 2021-22 standings after winning NAIA national championships in men’s and women’s cross country.
Junior cyclist Megan Jastrab made history as the first current Milligan athlete to compete in the Olympics when she made USA Cycling’s track cycling contingent for Tokyo 2020.
On Aug. 3, she teamed up with Jennifer Valente, Emma White and Chloé Dygert to set the American national record of 4:07.562 in the women’s team pursuit and captured a bronze medal in the event later that same night.
She became the first Olympic medalist in Milligan University history and competed in the first-ever Olympic running of the women’s Madison later that week.
Graduate student Emily Kearney came to Milligan after an exceptional undergraduate career in cross country and track & field in which she was a four-time NAIA national champion, four-time national runner-up and 10-time All-American at SCAD Atlanta. Because of COVID-19, she had her 2020 outdoor season cut short and graduated with one semester of eligibility remaining.
During the spring 2021 semester, Kearney turned in one of the greatest outdoor distance track seasons in NAIA history. Kearney captured NAIA national championships in the 5k and 10k, setting championship records in both events. Over the course of the regular season, she went undefeated in 10 races and set the NAIA’s all-time records in the 5k (15:39.65) and 10k (33:09.65).
Kearney was named the Most Outstanding Performer at the 2021 NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships, NAIA Women’s Track Athlete of the Year, AAC Runner of the Year, Academic All-America Team Member of the Year and National Track Scholar Athlete of the Year.
On March 6, Tim Thacker claimed the NAIA national title in the mile in 4:12.25 and Nathan Baker won his second individual crown in the 3k, out-kicking the competition to win by 0.2 seconds in 8:35.74.
Thacker graduated as an eight-time All-American, a first-team Academic All-American and team record holder in several events, including the outdoor mile (4:01.78). Baker returned for his final season and help Buffs’ cross country teams make history in fall 2021.
On Nov. 19, Milligan University won its first and second NAIA team national champions in historic fashion at the NAIA Cross Country National Championships at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Championship Course in Washington state. The Milligan men’s cross country team won the national title going away, with a team score of 115, 60 spots ahead of second place. Aaron Jones (11th), Baker (14th), Eli Cramer (20th) and Will Stockley (27th) claimed All-America honors in the championship effort.
On the women’s side, sophomore Alyssa Bearzi became Milligan’s first-ever individual national champion in cross country as she won the 5k in 18:14. Lemi Wutz (fifth) and Avery DeWolf Burton (11th) joined Bearzi as All-Americans. Head coach Chris Layne was named NAIA Coach of the Year and USTFCCCA Coach of the Year for both men’s and women’s cross country in 2021.
Sophomore swimmer Stephen Gilbert turned in one of the finest seasons in program history as a freshman in 2020-21. Despite the cancellation of the 2020-21 NAIA national championship meet, Gilbert was named All-American in three individual and five relay events. He posted top-three times nationally in the 200 back, 200 IM and 400 IM and was a key cog on all five of Milligan’s nationally competitive relays.
Junior outfielder Katie Cronin reeled in First Team All-America honors from the NAIA this past summer after she finished the 2021 season with a .519 (70-135) batting average, tied for the best in the NAIA. She was the AAC Player of the Year and NFCA All-Region First Team and helped Milligan to its first-ever appearance in the NAIA Softball World Series.
Men’s soccer players Inaki Moreno and Charlie Betts earned NAIA All-America honors and Jan Kuepper and Elies Sebbouh were named First Team Academic All-American. Kuepper was also tabbed as the Academic All-America Team Member of the Year.
As a team, the Buffs posted a 20-5-1 record in the calendar year and made two trips to the NAIA National Championship Tournament. The Buffs peaked at No. 9 in the fall and set single season records for winning percentage (.816), goals (76), assists (65) and shutouts (11).
Senior women’s golfer Alayna Perryman was named an NAIA All-American after she took medalist honors at the AAC NAIA Direct Qualifier with a season-best round (2-under 71) in the final round. At the NAIA National Championship, Perryman finished 16th overall and helped the Buffs’ to their first top-10 finish in team history.