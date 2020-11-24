Both Milligan University basketball teams will have a little more to celebrate as they head into Thanksgiving break after picking up Appalachian Athletic Conference wins over Bluefield Tuesday night inside Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.
Freshman Jaycie Jenkins registered a double-double to lead the women in a 73-58 win before four Buffs posted 15 or more points to lead the men to a 87-78 win.
Lady Buffs run away with second half
The Milligan women closed the game on a 23-11 run to seal their win.
Jenkins scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds, all on the defensive end, for her third double-double of the season.
Lily Griffith followed with 12 points and a full stat line featuring three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals.
“Bluefield made some good pushes toward the end of the game, but we pushed back each time,” head coach Kylie Russell said after the win. “We reduced their second-chance points, and we had answers for each of their baskets. I think Erin’s three was the one that sealed it.”
Clutch plays down the stretch
Erin Larkin indeed had one of the biggest shots of the night, connecting on a 3-pointer from the wing to push Milligan’s lead back out to 15 (59-44) with under five minutes left. Bluefield previously had trimmed the deficit into single digits and seemed to be building momentum, but Larkin’s make stifled that momentum.
Larkin’s three started a 6-0 run, and Milligan followed a few minutes later with another 6-0 spurt to push the lead up to 22, the largest of the game.
The Buffs started the game on a 15-2 run and led the whole way after a field goal from Halie Padgett 17 seconds into the contest.
In the box score
Following Jenkins and Griffith, eight other Buffs entered the scoring column. Freshman Madi Runnels scored a career high nine points on a perfect 4-for-4 effort from the field. Padgett and Stacia Wilson scored seven apiece, and Teal Davis and Cali Weddle each scored six.
Milligan shot 50.9 percent (27-53) from the field but really shined on the defensive end, holding Bluefield to a 17-for-70 (24.3%) effort. The Buffs held the Rams to 6-for-39 from the field in the first half and 1-for-11 from three for the game.
Four Buffs spearhead AAC win
Double-doubles from Josh Thomas and Tyler Faulkenberry, plus 15 or more points from Thomas, Faulkenberry, David Tripp and Trevor Hensley, led the Milligan men to their hard-fought AAC victory.
Tripp scored a team-high 21, Hensley scored 19, and Thomas posted 17 points and 10 rebounds while Faulkenberry coupled 15 points with 11 boards. The win kept the Buffaloes (2-2, 2-1 AAC) perfect at home.
“This was a great overall team effort tonight,” said head coach Bill Robinson. “Trevor did a great job at point guard filling in for the injured Finn McClure, and David had a fantastic second half after getting in foul trouble early. This big AAC win will make Thanksgiving extra special this year.”
Lethal second-half run leads Buffs
The game featured nine ties and eight lead changes, but none of those came after Milligan unleashed a 22-5 run midway through the second half.
It started with a Jackson Gabriel made 3-pointer, followed shortly by a Hensley and-one then Faulkenberry offensive putback that quickly swung the Buffs into their final lead.
Milligan scored 11 straight points during the stretch, including a Faulkenberry three that made it 75-66 — the largest lead from either team until that point.
Bluefield (1-2, 1-1 AAC) battled back to make it a five-point game inside the final minute, but Milligan went 4-for-6 on their last three trips to the line to seal the win.
Stuffing the stat sheet
Tripp scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half, going 10-of-12 from the field and posting six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. Hensley’s 19 points came on 5-for-14 field-goal shooting and an 8-for-10 showing from the free throw line. Hensley also added a game-high six assists.
The double-doubles from Thomas and Faulkenberry were both the first of their careers.
Gabriel finished with eight points after going 2-for-5 from the perimeter.
The Buffaloes shot 51.5 percent (34-66) from the field in the win, including 57.6 percent (19-33) in the second half. They also only turned the ball over seven times while coming up with nine steals on the defensive end.
Jermiah Jenkins led Bluefield with 22 points on 8-for-17 shooting (3-for-6 from three).