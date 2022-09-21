A 1959 Milligan University graduate, Del Harris, far right, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame as a contributor on Saturday. Also pictured from left are: John Calipari, Nancy Lieberman, and Sidney Moncrief. (Photo: Slapbox Creative via Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame)
Del Harris, a 1959 Milligan University graduate, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame as a contributor on Saturday.
Harris spent over 30 years in the NBA as head coach and an assistant with the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls and New Jersey Nets. He led the Rockets to the NBA finals in 1981 and was named the NBA Coach of the Year in 1995 while coaching the Lakers.
As a player at Milligan, Harris earned six all-conference designations as he was named to the Volunteer State Athletic Conference and Smokey Mountain Athletic Conference all-league teams three times each. In his senior season, Harris earned Associated Press All-America laurels. Harris graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts in religion.
At the enshrinement ceremony, Harris was presented by hall of famers Nancy Lieberman, John Calipari and Sidney Moncrief. In his enshrinement remarks, he offered thanks to Milligan stalwart Duard Walker (’48) and teammate Sonny Smith (’58).
SPIRIT WEEK
Milligan University’s spirit week begins Saturday and runs through Oct. 1.
The week includes initiatives across campus as nine teams are competing on campus or locally. The festivities begin with a key Appalachian Athletic Conference soccer doubleheader Saturday against Montreat. The women square off with the Cavaliers at 5 p.m. and the men kick off at 7 o’clock at Anglin Field.
Milligan’s golf squads will play host for the East Tennessee Collegiate at the Johnson City Country Club on Sept. 26-27.
The Buffs’ volleyball squad plays host to defending AAC regular season champion Bryan on Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.
Men’s tennis opens its fall season against UVA-Wise on Sept. 29 at 3 p.m., and Milligan’s nationally-ranked cross country teams host the Eli Cramer Invitational on campus on Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
The week concludes with men’s and women’s tennis squaring off against Covenant on Oct. 1 at 3 p.m.
HOME SWEET HOME
The Milligan University volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer teams played their first home games in three weeks Saturday. Each team posted AAC victories in their home conference openers.
Volleyball rolled to a 3-0 victory over St. Andrews. Freshman Shelby Miller led the way with 13 kills and four aces while Greyson Stevens had six blocks, five kills and four aces.
Milligan’s women’s soccer team avenged a four-goal defeat at Point last season with a 1-0 victory over the Skyhawks. Autumn Daniels’ goal in the 77th minute was the lone tally.
The Buffs’ men’s soccer team downed defending AAC Tournament champion Point, 4-2. Luke Bennett and Greg Anderson each notched a goal and an assist for the Buffaloes.
WOMEN’S GOLF
The No. 12 Milligan University women’s golf team won Tennessee Wesleyan’s fall invitational by 26 strokes Tuesday.
Milligan recorded a team score of 297 in the final round of the tournament, a stroke behind the Buffs’ all-time single-round team record. Alayna Perryman earned all-tournament honors as the individual runner-up at 147 strokes after shooting one-under 71 on Tuesday. Kate Castle joined Perryman as an all-tournament honoree in third place at 151 strokes after carding an even-par 72 in the second round.
Gabby Hammond made it three Buffs in the top 10 as she finished seventh with a 36-hole total of 158.