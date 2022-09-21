Del Harris Enshrinement (6).jpg

A 1959 Milligan University graduate, Del Harris, far right, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame as a contributor on Saturday. Also pictured from left are: John Calipari, Nancy Lieberman, and Sidney Moncrief. (Photo: Slapbox Creative via Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame)

Del Harris, a 1959 Milligan University graduate, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame as a contributor on Saturday.

Harris spent over 30 years in the NBA as head coach and an assistant with the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls and New Jersey Nets. He led the Rockets to the NBA finals in 1981 and was named the NBA Coach of the Year in 1995 while coaching the Lakers.

