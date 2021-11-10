KINGSPORT — The Milligan University volleyball team defeated St. Andrews University 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-22) in the first round of the Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday.
The Buffs improved to 14-18 while St. Andrews ends its season at 11-24.
After a tied match at 2-2, the Buffs went on to score the next five points to go ahead early in the first set. Shortly thereafter, Milligan went on another 5-0 run to take a 13-6 advantage. After the Knights trimmed the lead to four, the Buffs scored six of the last seven points to finish off St. Andrews.
After St. Andrews scored the first point of the second set, Milligan dominated the rest of the way. The Knights pulled within three points midway through, but that was as close as they came to retaking the lead. Milligan closed out the second by scoring nine of the last 12 points.
Set three came down to the wire after both teams traded points throughout. Milligan was up by three points down the stretch before the Knights were able to reel off three points in a row to go ahead 22-21. Thanks to two Buffaloes' kills and two errors by St. Andrews, Milligan ended the match scoring the last four points.
Carley Gregory and Ella Maiden were the only attackers to finish the match with double-digit kills, recording 11 and 10, respectively.
Cameron McConnell led the Buffs on the defensive end, racking up 22 digs in the match.
Two Milligan setters finished with double-digit assists with Taylor Pavich coming in with a team-high 17 and Kolbie Greene right behind her at 14.
The Buffs advance to the quarterfinals of the AAC tournament and will matchup against Bryan College Thursday at 11 a.m.
Point sweeps Montreat
Seventh-seeded Point posted a 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 victory over No. 10 Montreat.
Whitney Ward and Sameily Marquez led the Skyhawks with eight kills apiece. Abby Solomon recorded 23 assists and seven digs, while Molly Goen posted six kills and four total blocks.
Point advances to face No. 2 Columbia International.