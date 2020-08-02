BULLS GAP — Clayton Miller and Brandon Kinzer raced up front like a pair of Kentucky thoroughbreds on Saturday night at Volunteer Speedway.
The two drivers from the Bluegrass State pulled away from the rest of the 21-car field to finish 1-2 in the Brucebilt Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified feature.
Miller, a 37-year-old from Elkhorn, Ky., led all 25 laps of the feature, but he was constantly hounded by Kinzer, who challenged him on every chance including a pair of late-race restarts. In the end, Miller’s No. 15 was just too stout and too consistent.
“I knew we had a good car after qualifying,” Miller said. “We were so-so after hot laps, but we made some changes and the car took off. When you get out front like that, you just try to run consistent and not try to push it. I knew Brandon was back there, so I just tried to be smooth and click off good consistent laps.
“I had a simple plan like I do at every other track — go fast, turn left and try not to spin out.”
Kinzer, a Lexington driver who works in the drilling business, dug deep with his black No. 18 machine. Although the race was halted by four cautions, he couldn’t take advantage to pass Miller on any of the restarts.
“He was running where he needed to,” Kinzer said. “When we got in traffic, I thought I might have a little advantage, but it never worked out that way. Hats off to him, he was just a little better than us.”
Nick Stroupe, a North Carolina driver racing for the Elizabethton-based Blake Terry Racing team, finished third. He emerged with the position after a battle with fourth-place Jeff Hamby and fifth-place Jody Puckett which saw the drivers come three-wide off the final turn to the finish line.
SULLIVAN COUNTY SWEEP
Zach Walton won his third straight Front Wheel Drive feature and his fourth overall counting a win at 411 Speedway. The 24-year-old Blountville driver was followed to the finish line by Kingsport drivers David Trent and Larry Stapleton.
“I think I’ve got the set-up right on the car,” Walton said about his No. 38 Ford. “I don’t know if I have the motor to beat everyone else, but I’ve got the car turning from the top to the bottom easy. I can put the car anywhere I want. That’s where I think I’m catching everybody.”
Trent, the most recent winner in the Pure 4 class at the concrete Kingsport Speedway, was turning as fast laps as Walton at the end. It just took him too long to get around Stapleton for second place.
Colton Hammonds and Cody Bean finished in the fourth and fifth positions.
JONESBOROUGH CLASSIC
Jonesborough driver Bobby Mays came up one position short to Knoxville’s Adam Engle in the Classic division. It was only Mays’ third race in the division, but the five-time track champion has proven to be a quick learner.
He later found cracked headers under the hood of his No. 5 machine. It left Mays optimistic that a win is right around the corner.
“These cars are a lot like the Street Stocks of the 1990s or early 2000s, they’re a blast to drive,” Mays said. “I’m having fun and I love it. I was just a tick off tonight. The next time, it might be a different story.”
John Stevens, Tim Bounds and Michael Millsap rounded out the top five.
SPORTSMAN LATE MODEL
Knoxville drivers Adam Mitchell and Clyde Stanton finished 1-2 in the Sportsman Late Model division. Mitchell led all 20 laps, but Stanton poked the nose of his car under Mitchell on multiple occasions, including a pair of green-white-checkered restarts.
North Carolina racer Vic Chandler finished third as Warren McMahan and Dustin Ratliff rounded out the top five.
STREET RACER
Wayne Rader from Parrottsville rolled to the win in the Street Stock feature, while the real battle was behind him as Colby Long battled his way past Tony Trent for the runner-up spot. Marvin Green Jr. fended off a challenge from Kevin Wolfe to hold on to fourth.
Logan Hickey of Morristown held off Rader to win the 20-lap Mod Street feature. Kaleb Trent, Lance Creaseman and Tyler Haynes rounded out the top five.