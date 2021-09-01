BRISTOL, Va. — Two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip continues to live out his dreams.
The retired NASCAR driver was in downtown Bristol on Wednesday evening to show off his new brewery and help preview the upcoming Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Located on Moore Street, it’s an old fire museum and was opened as Studio Brew in 2016. Now as Michael Waltrip Brewing, it has a large mural of the race car driver celebrating in victory lane on the side of the building. Inside, there is a good selection of beer and tasty food items and also a small outdoor patio. It was a natural partnership for Waltrip, who started the brewing company with friends in Arizona and looked to expand east.
“My friends, Allen (Hurley) and Jim (Bunn), are from Bristol and they own this building,” Waltrip said. “They were like, ‘We have a brewery and you have beer. We need to team up.’ That’s how it all started. We partnered up and have been renovating the building the last few months. We have it up and ready. I’m enjoying us being here. There are a lot of friendly faces, people who know a lot about NASCAR. There’s a lot of opportunities for our restaurant and bar to prosper and to get the word out about our beers.”
Located a couple of blocks off State Street, it’s still close enough to add to the overall atmosphere of downtown. That’s important to Waltrip, who has visited Bristol multiple times in recent weeks, walking around the downtown area and mingling with folks. He understands the town more than just from a racing standpoint.”
“I hope we are adding to the vibe. I’ve been coming to town for a couple of months now and walking around to see what’s going on,” Waltrip said. “There are a lot of smiles, a lot of people happy that we’re here with our brewery. Rhythm and Roots is coming up. There are a lot of great shows on State Street to watch live music. It’s starting to feel like normal again and that’s a great feeling. Our beer is cold. Our food is good and I’m happy to add to the energy around Bristol.”
WALTRIP AT BMS
Waltrip is the younger brother of Darrell Waltrip, who holds the all-time record with 12 NASCAR Cup Series wins at Bristol. Michael, now 58, has his own rich history at the “Last Great Colosseum” with eight top-10 finishes in 48 starts.
His greatest success came in the NASCAR Busch (now Xfinity) Series where he scored two wins. He still gets sentimental about the first victory. After crossing the finish line, Waltrip paid tribute to 1992 NASCAR champion Alan Kulwicki, who died in a plane crash in Blountville.
“Bristol, there are so many emotions when I come here, the wins and losses,” Waltrip said. “Arriving here that Thursday evening and hearing on the news that Alan had died in a plane crash made it a difficult weekend.
“Being able to win the race and celebrate his life by doing the ‘Polish Victory Lap’ in his honor, I had raced against him as a rookie in ’86. He was a great competitor and to honor his life, it’s still really special to me. Same thinking about Dale (Earnhardt) in that 3 car and all that he accomplished here.”
Waltrip’s second win came a decade later. He was driving a No. 99 Chevrolet that Waltrip and friends built in a shop behind his house in North Carolina.
“We had like eight guys working on it,” he said. “When we got the checkered flag in that night race, it couldn’t have gotten any better than winning at Bristol in a car we all pitched in on behind the house.”
The fact Waltrip was racing at all was a true miracle.
He survived one of the worst crashes in NASCAR history in a 1990 Busch Series race at Bristol. His car hit a metal gate at the end of turn two, and plowed head-on into the concrete wall.
Parts of his car were disintegrated in the violent impact. Afterwards Waltrip was sitting in the middle of the wreckage on the backstretch with his feet literally touching the pavement.
“I had been in a few bad crashes and usually when you’re in those, you’re knocked out,” Waltrip said. “Usually when you come to, you don’t know where you’re at or what’s going on. In this case, it knocked the breath out of me. A couple of minutes later, people are staring at me funny.
“I’m like, ‘I’m fine. What’s wrong with you all?’ They said, ‘Do you see your feet?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, they’re still on me.’ They’re like, ‘Your feet are on the track and your steering wheel isn’t there anymore.’ I was like, ‘I’m not hurt.’ When I got to the hotel that night and watched the replay on the news, I understood what all the fuss was about. It was unbelievable I was able to walk away.”
A BUSY MAN
The veteran of 784 Cup Series races has stayed busy since his retirement from full-time driving. Besides his television work with FOX, he’s participated in “Dancing with the Stars” and wrote a book about his first Daytona 500 win and the death of Dale Earnhardt which was turned into a movie.
Most recently, he raced in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series, which included a fifth-place finish on the Knoxville (Iowa) dirt track after an extended battle with Helio Castroneves.
“Some of the things I’ve done since I stopped racing full-time has been special,” he said. “I wrote a book that was made into a documentary. I’m sorry for the dancing thing. I was uncertain of what I was doing. When they would start the music, I was like, ‘Just don’t mess up.’
“SRX was great to walk down memory lane and race against Bill Elliott, Tony Stewart and Bobby Labonte again. Then, I’m with Helio Castroneves, who just won his fourth Indianapolis 500. Now, we’re here trading paint at a short track in America. I’m certainly blessed.”