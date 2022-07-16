Former East Tennessee State golfer Adrian Meronk was under par again at the British Open.
A day after shooting 68, Meronk posted a two-under-par 70 during Saturday’s third round at St. Andrews Old Course.
Since starting the tournament six over par through his first 10 holes, Meronk has played his last 44 holes in nine under. He was three under par through three rounds, good for a tie for 48th. He moved up seven spots on Saturday and will start Sunday’s final round 13 strokes behind co-leaders Rory McIlroy and Victor Hovland.
On Saturday, Meronk carded three birdies on the outward nine before coming in with one more birdie and two bogeys. He made back-to-back 30-foot birdie putts at the sixth and seventh holes. One of his bogeys came when he found a fairway bunker at the 13th and had to play out sideways. The other came at the tough 17th, the Road Hole, where he drove into the left rough and missed the green so far left he still had 58 yards in on his third shot.
Meronk, the first player from Poland to appear in the Open, won the Irish Open a couple of weeks ago. He’s ranked 65th in the world and seventh on the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour.
In the final round, Meronk will be paired with John Parry, an Englishman who has rounds of and 69, 74 and 70 to his credit. They tee off at 5:20 a.m. (EST).
