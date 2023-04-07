AUGUSTA, Ga. — Seamus Power and Adrian Meronk will be playing on the weekend at the Masters.
For Meronk, at least, it looks like it won’t be a long stay.
The two former East Tennessee State golfers were on the back nine when heavy thunderstorms caused play to be suspended during Friday’s second round at Augusta National. Several large pine trees came down and although no injuries were reported, the cleanup was going to be intensive.
Meronk was on the 18th hole when play was called and he was about to miss the cut. He was five over par for the tournament — four over for the day — and the projected cut was two over. Play will resume at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Meronk will have one more hole.
Power was one over par through 12 holes and had some work to do to stay inside the cutline. He is trying to make the cut in his second consecutive Masters. The Irishman finished 27th last year in his debut.
Meronk and Power both shot 73 in the first round after squandering shots down the stretch. That trend continued for Meronk on Friday.
The par-five holes on the back nine were the cause of Meronk’s demise. He played them in five over par in two days, including a double-bogey at the 13th on Friday, where a pushed tee shot left him in trouble. He tried to punch a low layup shot between the pine trees, but the ball hit two of them and bounded across the fairway near Rae’s Creek, forcing him to take a drop. He wound up missing a short downhill bogey putt.
Meronk had made a previous double on No. 15 on Thursday when a 6-iron approach found water.
It appeared too much to overcome for the first player from Poland to qualify for the Masters even though he had nine birdies through 35 holes.
Power was consistent Friday with two birdies and two bogeys to be at even par for the day.
Sports Editor
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987.
